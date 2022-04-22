ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Law enforcement concerned with growing fentanyl problem in the area

By News Team
 3 days ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Local law enforcement is very concerned with the amount of fentanyl coming into the area.

Earlier this week, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse met with Idaho Governor Brad Little about the issue where he shared some very worrisome numbers telling the governor since the start of this year, first responders are responding on average of one overdose call a day.

Almost half of those calls have indications fentanyl is present.

A third of those calls ended in death, and in two-thirds of those deaths, fentanyl was a suspected factor.

He also told the governor so far this year, the sheriff's office and the Idaho Falls Police Department have seized nearly three times the amount fentanyl it seized in all of 2021, and investigations have found much of the fentanyl is coming from across the southern border.

“Through our various investigations and seizures of illegal drugs, particularly Fentanyl pills, indications point to a path starting somewhere south of the Mexican border," Sheriff Hulse said. “We’ve commonly seen all of these illegal drugs make it to our area of Idaho from Mexico, but as of late with the overloaded resources and lack of restrictions at the border, there seems to be a strong connection to this growing influx of Fentanyl entering our communities and it seems easier than ever for drug traffickers to get it here.”

Sheriff Hulse also thanked Governor Little for his work to help stop dead drugs from coming to Idaho with his "Operation Esto Perpetua."

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with knowledge of drug or criminal activity to report it immediately to dispatch (208-529-1200) or your local Law Enforcement. Tipsters can also send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by going to www.ifcrime.org or using the P3tips app on your mobile device.

