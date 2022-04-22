ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jason Oppenheim talks ‘Selling Sunset,’ breakup & favorite products

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f90sO_0fHVZlLq00

Jason Oppenheim , president of the leading brokerage The Oppenehim Group and star of “ Selling Sunset ,” has had quite the mix of recent highs and lows.

From having a stellar 2021 realty year, kicking off “Selling The OC” and enduring a public breakup with co-star Chrishell Stause , Jason, 45, hasn’t left the spotlight.

That exposure only continues to soar as season five of “Selling Sunset” hits the Netflix streaming service on April 22.

“I don’t take [filming] for granted because it’s fun,” Jason told the New York Post. “I get to do it with my best friends. It’s good for business.”

But with a consistent filming schedule, you can’t always hide what you don’t want others to see.

“[My breakup with Crishell is] not something that I ever expected that I would put on camera,” the “Selling Sunset” star said. “I’m just kind of focused on how Chrishell and I are doing right now, and watching it was very difficult for myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZnvm_0fHVZlLq00
Netflix © 2022

While viewers will get an inside look into the former “Selling Sunset” romance, fans may also recall former new agent Vanessa Villela . Now, season five expands the team even more with Chelsea Lazkani, the British-Nigerian star who quickly teams up with trouble-maker Christine Quinn.

“She’s very direct and very honest, and I think she’s endeared herself to the women,” Jason shared. “She’s just doing really well professionally, which is what’s most important to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45G8a6_0fHVZlLq00
Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

But during the most notable moment of our interview, Jason tore down his walls and exclusively shared with The Post that he “couldn’t be in a better position” at the moment.

“I’ve got a healthy balance right now,” said the real estate broker. “Outside of still coping and dealing and processing — or whatever you want to call it — the breakup and this new season outside of that, I think life is excellent.”

You can see the little things that bring him joy as he shows off his current favorite products in the above video — and it’s too good to not watch, as Jason lights up as he talks about ice cream, sandals and more.

Keep scrolling to shop Jason’s current favorite products. You may even see them during season five of “Selling Sunset.”

Jason Oppenheim’s Favorite Products
1. APL Women’s Lusso Slide , $195
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWl6K_0fHVZlLq00
Athletic Propulsion Labs

“These slides are so comfortable and perfect for casual days,” Jason shared. “My brother and I love them and have multiple pairs.”

We can see why the Oppenheim brothers stocked up on these slides, as they are at the intersection of luxury and comfort. Oprah herself even named them one of her favorite things in 2021.

athletic propulsion labs 2. Ray-Ban 55MM Aviator Sunglasses (Blue) , $178
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXci2_0fHVZlLq00
Ray-Ban

“These are my favorite pair of sunglasses that I wear everyday, and I have at least five pairs. Admittedly, I lose them a lot and keep ordering more,” said 45-year-old.

We’d keep ordering more too, as they feature a classic aviator shape, gradient coloring and can even be customized with prescription lenses.

ray-ban 3. Casablanca Monogram Jacquard-Knit Polo Shirt , $370
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uwrlf_0fHVZlLq00
Saks Fifth Avenue

“I wore a few of these shirts to Coachella, and love how comfortable and stylish they are,” Jason shared with The Post.

If we were at Coachella, we would’ve opted for these, too. After all, nothing screams “Jason” more than a classic, posh polo.

saks Fifth Avenue 4. Just Food for Dogs Venison & Squash Recipe , $13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhYfU_0fHVZlLq00
Just Food For Dogs

We all know how much Jason loves his fur babies, so it only makes sense he feeds them the best of the best.

“This is my go-to dog food for my dogs, Niko and Zelda, that they eat twice a day,” Jason shared. “All the ingredients are high quality and my dogs can’t get enough.”

He even let us know that Crishell started feeding her pooch the same food.

just food for dogs 5. Nespresso Half Caffeinato Pods , $36
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wniXx_0fHVZlLq00
Amazon

We can never have enough coffee, and neither can Jason.

“I prefer these to full-caffeine pods, and drink one daily with a splash of creamer in the office,” the real estate mogul told us. “Keeps my energy up and is delicious!

The Amazon bundle gives you 30 pods each individually packaged.

amazon 6. Plant Botanical Hard Vodka Seltzer , $17-$32
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aSFo_0fHVZlLq00
Reserve Bar

“Hard seltzer is one of my favorite drinks, and these are great for day drinking on the weekends with friends,” said Jason.

We agree, as the vodka seltzer only has 100 calories, one gram of sugar, one carb and is gluten free.

reserve bar 7. Buster And Punch Brass Dog Bowl , $125
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fveZr_0fHVZlLq00
Buster And Punch

“Buster and Punch is my go-to for all lighting fixtures and hardware details in my remodels, and the brass dog bowl is so beautiful and fits my style perfectly.”

Additionally, the dog bowl is made from pressed stainless steel, features a brushed and sandblasted finish and includes a small B+P logo.

buster And punch 8. Glo Skin Beauty Oil Free SPF 40+ Sunscreen , $38
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1jyg_0fHVZlLq00
Dermstore

We love a man who takes care of his skin , and that’s why we’re big fans of Jason.

“I wear this sunscreen daily and love how it feels on my skin and helps prevent aging from the sun as well,” Jason explained.

The product is also formulated with pro-vitamin B5 which increases moisture in the skin while vitamin E protects your skin from oxidative stress.

dermstore 9. Aldik Home Artificial Succulents , $3-115
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeojd_0fHVZlLq00
Aldik Home

“The artificial succulents are perfect for decor in my homes and staging for my listings,” shared The Oppenheim Group president. “They look very realistic and can be customized too.”

If you’re looking for further artificial plant options, check out our full roundup here .

aldik home 10. Furbo Dog Camera , $169
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwYXH_0fHVZlLq00
Amazon

Jason brings it home with another pet product for his four-legged babies.

“This camera is perfect to keep an eye on my kiddos and ensure they are safe while I’m out at listing appointments and showings,” Jason said.

With a camera that includes live streaming video, two-way audio, treat tossing, easy set-up and more, we think Jason got it right.

amazon

Check out New York Post Shopping for more recommendations.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
BUSINESS
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Jason Oppenheim
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Dog Food#Just Food For Dogs#Sunscreen#The Oppenehim Group#The New York Post#British
thebrag.com

DaBaby responds to new footage of him killing Jaylin Craig in Walmart

After a new video of DaBaby was released by Rolling Stone, the Cleveland Ohio born artist responds to the new allegations. A new video of DaBaby, released by Rolling Stone, was released and shows a different story than the self-defense claims that DaBaby has provided. DaBaby posted a response to his Instagram that insinuated the video’s release was a smear job against him and painted himself as a persecuted figure.
CLEVELAND, OH
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

$978M for Jack Dorsey and $39M for Parag Agrawal: Twitter Execs Could See Massive Paydays If Elon Musk Takeover Closes

If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is able to close, top executives at the company could receive enormous compensation packages, even if they might personally prefer to be running the company themselves. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO late last year, has long declined to take a salary from the social media platform, instead only taking a de minimis $1.40 annual paycheck. However, Dorsey owned 2.4 percent of the company, or about 18,042,428 shares, which Musk would be buying for $54.20 each.More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Is Twitter's New Ruler: Expect Grand Plans (and Chaos) Ahead'New York...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy