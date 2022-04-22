Jason Oppenheim talks ‘Selling Sunset,’ breakup & favorite products

Jason Oppenheim , president of the leading brokerage The Oppenehim Group and star of “ Selling Sunset ,” has had quite the mix of recent highs and lows.

From having a stellar 2021 realty year, kicking off “Selling The OC” and enduring a public breakup with co-star Chrishell Stause , Jason, 45, hasn’t left the spotlight.

That exposure only continues to soar as season five of “Selling Sunset” hits the Netflix streaming service on April 22.

“I don’t take [filming] for granted because it’s fun,” Jason told the New York Post. “I get to do it with my best friends. It’s good for business.”

But with a consistent filming schedule, you can’t always hide what you don’t want others to see.

“[My breakup with Crishell is] not something that I ever expected that I would put on camera,” the “Selling Sunset” star said. “I’m just kind of focused on how Chrishell and I are doing right now, and watching it was very difficult for myself.”

While viewers will get an inside look into the former “Selling Sunset” romance, fans may also recall former new agent Vanessa Villela . Now, season five expands the team even more with Chelsea Lazkani, the British-Nigerian star who quickly teams up with trouble-maker Christine Quinn.

“She’s very direct and very honest, and I think she’s endeared herself to the women,” Jason shared. “She’s just doing really well professionally, which is what’s most important to me.”

But during the most notable moment of our interview, Jason tore down his walls and exclusively shared with The Post that he “couldn’t be in a better position” at the moment.

“I’ve got a healthy balance right now,” said the real estate broker. “Outside of still coping and dealing and processing — or whatever you want to call it — the breakup and this new season outside of that, I think life is excellent.”

You can see the little things that bring him joy as he shows off his current favorite products in the above video — and it’s too good to not watch, as Jason lights up as he talks about ice cream, sandals and more.

Keep scrolling to shop Jason’s current favorite products. You may even see them during season five of “Selling Sunset.”

Athletic Propulsion Labs

“These slides are so comfortable and perfect for casual days,” Jason shared. “My brother and I love them and have multiple pairs.”

We can see why the Oppenheim brothers stocked up on these slides, as they are at the intersection of luxury and comfort. Oprah herself even named them one of her favorite things in 2021.

Ray-Ban

“These are my favorite pair of sunglasses that I wear everyday, and I have at least five pairs. Admittedly, I lose them a lot and keep ordering more,” said 45-year-old.

We’d keep ordering more too, as they feature a classic aviator shape, gradient coloring and can even be customized with prescription lenses.

Saks Fifth Avenue

“I wore a few of these shirts to Coachella, and love how comfortable and stylish they are,” Jason shared with The Post.

If we were at Coachella, we would’ve opted for these, too. After all, nothing screams “Jason” more than a classic, posh polo.

Just Food For Dogs

We all know how much Jason loves his fur babies, so it only makes sense he feeds them the best of the best.

“This is my go-to dog food for my dogs, Niko and Zelda, that they eat twice a day,” Jason shared. “All the ingredients are high quality and my dogs can’t get enough.”

He even let us know that Crishell started feeding her pooch the same food.

Amazon

We can never have enough coffee, and neither can Jason.

“I prefer these to full-caffeine pods, and drink one daily with a splash of creamer in the office,” the real estate mogul told us. “Keeps my energy up and is delicious!

The Amazon bundle gives you 30 pods each individually packaged.

Reserve Bar

“Hard seltzer is one of my favorite drinks, and these are great for day drinking on the weekends with friends,” said Jason.

We agree, as the vodka seltzer only has 100 calories, one gram of sugar, one carb and is gluten free.

Buster And Punch

“Buster and Punch is my go-to for all lighting fixtures and hardware details in my remodels, and the brass dog bowl is so beautiful and fits my style perfectly.”

Additionally, the dog bowl is made from pressed stainless steel, features a brushed and sandblasted finish and includes a small B+P logo.

Dermstore

We love a man who takes care of his skin , and that’s why we’re big fans of Jason.

“I wear this sunscreen daily and love how it feels on my skin and helps prevent aging from the sun as well,” Jason explained.

The product is also formulated with pro-vitamin B5 which increases moisture in the skin while vitamin E protects your skin from oxidative stress.

Aldik Home

“The artificial succulents are perfect for decor in my homes and staging for my listings,” shared The Oppenheim Group president. “They look very realistic and can be customized too.”

If you’re looking for further artificial plant options, check out our full roundup here .

Amazon

Jason brings it home with another pet product for his four-legged babies.

“This camera is perfect to keep an eye on my kiddos and ensure they are safe while I’m out at listing appointments and showings,” Jason said.

With a camera that includes live streaming video, two-way audio, treat tossing, easy set-up and more, we think Jason got it right.

