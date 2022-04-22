ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Teen Charged In Fatal Plant City Crash From Police Chase That Started In Tampa

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A juvenile suspect who led police on a chase from Tampa into Plant City is now facing a felony charge for the fatal crash that ended the chase.

Through investigative means, detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office learned that Calvin Sanford, 15, was behind the wheel of a stolen Nissan Frontier on March 12, 2022, when the vehicle struck and killed the passenger of another vehicle near the intersection of Turkey Creek Road and Trapnell Road in Plant City while fleeing from Tampa Police.

The pursuit began within the city of Tampa.

Sanford and three other juveniles who were in the stolen vehicle attempted to flee on foot after the crash but were apprehended by police.

Sanford, who has seven prior felonies including burglary of a conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest, is currently in jail after being arrested on Thursday, April 21, 2022, on unrelated charges of armed burglary of a conveyance and grand theft of a firearm.

On Friday, April 22, a charge of vehicular homicide was added. Additional charges are likely forthcoming. None of the other juveniles in the stolen vehicle have been charged at this time.

“If you are old enough to commit felony crimes, then you are old enough to face the punishments,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “In just 15 short years, this teenager has sadly chosen a life of crime, and his reckless behavior led to the death of an innocent person. He must now accept the very serious consequences of his actions, and we will work to ensure that this suspect will feel the full force of the law.”

Laddy K
3d ago

Keep all of them in jail, life and other people's property doesn't have any value to them

