George Strait Adds Parker McCollum to Arrowhead Stadium Concert Also Featuring Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
It looks like Kansas City is going to get one of the best country music shows of the summer. George Strait has added Parker McCollum to his July 30 show. Now, the show will include McCollum, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and of course, the King himself. Arrowhead Stadium is going to be rockin’ when this show comes to town.

I’m not sure there is a four-act lineup in country music that could capture almost the entirety of the country music world. You’ve got a little something for everyone, of all ages. Of course, McCollum’s addition is going to excite younger fans and fans of newer country. He is one of the bright young stars in the genre and has been having a great couple of years.

Hollywood Gold was the highest-selling debut county music EP in 2020. Since then, the singer has only increased the momentum he is having in the industry. In the last year, he was able to make his Grand Ole Opry debut as well as his debut at the Houston Rodeo.

Arrowhead Stadium doesn’t have a ton of concerts and events. In the history of the stadium, only 53 concerts or music festivals were held at the venue. Strait’s concert will be number 54. However, even with the small number of shows, this will be the fourth time that the King of Country has played at the stadium. His previous shows were in 1998-99 and 2001. So, it’s a bit of a special performance for him as well.

In his young career, Parker McCollum has covered some George Strait while out on tour. So, could we see the young and old come together on stage at Arrowhead? It’s possible.

George Strait adds Parker McCollum to Star-Studded Lineup

Does it get better than this? Any time Chris Stapleton and George Strait get on stage together, even just on the same night, it’s going to be great. Add McCollum to that and Little Big Town and it’s a recipe for success. I suspect that this show is going to sell out and I’m not sure it will take all that long.

In the meantime, Strait has other shows planned. He is actually playing in Lincoln, Nebraska tomorrow, April 23. That show is going to be awesome. Pinnacle Bank Arena is a good place to catch a concert and with Strait, there’s never a bad night. You add the fact that he has shows with Willie Nelson and Randy Rogers at the end of next week in Austin, Texas, and the string of great performances just doesn’t stop.

Oh, and it’s a very important anniversary for the country music legend.

As more of these shows are announced, it just gets me more excited about the live music that will be playing all summer. Last year was an introduction back to live performances. However, 2022 seems like it will be the year things are back in full force. If you can get tickets, don’t miss out on a George Strait show, especially if he’s bringing Parker McCollum along for the ride.

Chris Stapleton Pays for the Senior Class at His Kentucky High School To Attend His Kroger Field Concert

Today, we think of Chris Stapleton as one of the best vocalists in country music. Heck, some would argue he’s got one of the best voices in music today, regardless of genre. Those might just be opinions, but Stapleton has a case full of trophies to prove his accolades. So far, he’s taken home multiple ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, his cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” is certified Diamond by the RIAA. The guy is a superstar, no doubt about it. However, before any of that, Chris Stapleton was a Golden Eagle at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, Kentucky. Stapleton hasn’t forgotten his roots.
A Complete List Of All The Songs George Strait Actually Wrote

Actually, I know I am… but let’s get into it. It seems like there’s a never-ending debate in the country music world about whether or not George Strait can really be considered The King of country if he didn’t write, or at least co-write, the majority of his songs and biggest hits.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP

I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
George Strait Wins First CMT Award for Performance of the Year

George Strait took home his first-ever Country Music Television award Monday night (April 11) for Performance of the Year. His rendition of “Is Anybody Going to San Antone” from the CMT Giants: Charley Pride special won him the award against fellow nominees Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, LANY, Mickey Guyton, Gladys Knight, Breland, and Blanco Brown.
Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
Faith Hill rocks sequin dress to present impressive award at CMT Awards

Country star Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards in Nashville after a 12-year absence, looking fabulous in a full-length glittering green gown. The 54-year-old singer was accompanied by her 1883 co-star and on-screen daughter Isabel May to present the final award of the ceremony. Faith looked dazzling in an...
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Says Raising Family in Texas and Away From Hollywood ‘Embodies Our Belief System’

Camila Alves, children’s book author, founder of Women of Today, and wife of Matthew McConaughey, says moving to Texas essentially changed the way they lived. The family–McConaughey, Alves, and their three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston–call Austin, Texas home. McConaughey was born in Uvalde and takes pride in his Texas roots; it makes sense that he and his family would make the move.
Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
