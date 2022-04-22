ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Carrie Underwood Releases ‘Crazy Angels’: ‘Even Good Girls Wanna Have a Good Time’

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmICt_0fHVZadr00

Carrie Underwood is gearing up to release her newest studio album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” and she just revealed another single alongside the amazing “Ghost Story” and the titular “Denim & Rhinestones.” This new song, “Crazy Angels”–which Underwood gave us a sneak peek of earlier this week–is a fun, rollicking female anthem for the good girls with a bit of a wild side. You can find them in church on Sunday morning, but Saturday night is for the girls.

Written by Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, and Lydia Vaughan, “Crazy Angels” is so much fun. If “Ghost Story” is the sequel to “Before He Cheats,” I’m going to put it into the universe that “Crazy Angels” is the prequel to “Last Name.”

In a press release, Underwood spoke about the album, and how it feels like a throwback and new material at the same time. “We cover a lot of ground on this album. We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work,” she said. “I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Crazy Angels’ is Reminiscent of Both Shania Twain and Kesha

Carrie Underwood’s new song “Crazy Angels” reminds me of a lot of things, but specifically, it’s reminiscent of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in its pure celebration of being a woman who wants to have some fun. The interesting take on it is that these women in the song are angels who have “checked our wings at the door.” I get the sense that they’re not literal angels, yet the idea is still cute and fun. In a literal sense, they’re just good girls who want to let loose.

“Crazy Angels” also reminds me of a 2017 Kesha song, “Woman.” This song is a little more rowdy and spunky, with lyrics like “I’m a motherf—-ing woman, baby, that’s right / I’m just having fun with my ladies here tonight” and “Don’t buy me a drink / I make my money / Don’t touch my weave / don’t call me ‘honey.'” This Kesha song is a celebration of being a woman who constantly has fun, who’s independent to the highest degree, as opposed to a woman who’s letting loose for the night. Still, the sentiments are similar.

Underwood’s new song is also reminiscent of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” as mentioned earlier. “The girls need a break, tonight we’re gonna take / The chance to get out on the town / We don’t need romance, we only wanna dance / We’re gonna let our hair hang down,” Shania sings in her 1997 hit. These three songs are right on the money: women love to let loose and have fun together. For all my ladies out there, if you ever meet me drunk in a bar bathroom, you’re my new best friend.

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Kesha
Person
Shania Twain
extratv

Carrie Underwood Reacts to All the Attention for Her Legs!

Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2022 CMT Awards, taking home Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her song with Jason Aldean. “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Carrie backstage, where she dished on the win as well the attention that her super toned legs have been getting!
MUSIC
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Girls#A Good Time#Angels#Dance
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Calls Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a 'Disaster' During Mid-Concert Moment

Miley Cyrus is getting real about her "disaster" of a marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The "Midnight Sky" singer opened up about her short-lived nuptials after a fan proposed on stage during her performance while headlining Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend. While Cyrus celebrated the romantic moment for the couple, she wished them well as only she could.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill rocks sequin dress to present impressive award at CMT Awards

Country star Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards in Nashville after a 12-year absence, looking fabulous in a full-length glittering green gown. The 54-year-old singer was accompanied by her 1883 co-star and on-screen daughter Isabel May to present the final award of the ceremony. Faith looked dazzling in an...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

438K+
Followers
47K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy