ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Haart’s lawyer asks judge to make order of protection against ex permanent

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hC8Z5_0fHVZW3p00

A lawyer for “My Unorthodox Life” star Julia Haart called estranged husband Silvio Scaglia “a batterer with money to burn” – as Scaglia’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a “sham,” during a Friday court hearing in their bitter split.

Haart, 50 – a former member of the Orthodox Jewish community – filed for divorce from Scaglia in February after he canned her as CEO from his company Elite World Group.

The Netflix personality then secured a temporary order of protection in family court against Scaglia – which her lawyer Danielle Petitti argued during a Manhattan Supreme Court video hearing Friday should be made permanent.

Petitti accused Scaglia – an Italian billionaire – of harassing and threatening her client by hiring a public relations rep for $50,000 a month to wage a media war against her and a high-profile criminal defense attorney to “convince” prosecutors to bring criminal charges against her.

“This is the behavior of a batterer with money to burn,” Petitti said.

Petitti summarized testimony from Haart in the ongoing trial about a series of incidents when Scaglia allegedly berated and yelled at Haart – including one alleged January 2021 fight that culminated in Haart crying naked on the bathroom floor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS052_0fHVZW3p00
Julia Haart’s attorney blasted Silvio Scaglia for being a “batterer with money to burn.”
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYNR2_0fHVZW3p00
Julia Haart’s lawyer, Danielle Petitti, accused Silvio Scaglia of committing “domestic violence” on his ex-wife.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

“All of the evidence shows a pattern of domestic violence and a pattern of control,” Petitti said.

Scaglia’s behavior “caused her to experience symptoms akin to a panic attack … caused it to be hard for the [Haart] – who both parties concede is very thin – to eat,” Petitti claimed. “This stress caused her to lose her appetite and also exasperated her insomnia.”

But Scaglia’s lawyer Robert Wallack accused Haart of making up the abuse allegations claiming she has no proof for any of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBkZ0_0fHVZW3p00
Julia Haart’s attorney claims Silvio Scaglia is operating a public relations campaign against her.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Wallack said the false claims are an attempt to get back at Scaglia for firing Haart and to help her secure an order of protection against Scaglia so he couldn’t come back into their 10,000-square-foot downtown Manhattan triplex penthouse located at 70 Vestry Street.

“She is not a victim of abuse and she is not a victim of domestic violence,” Wallack said.

“This whole family offense proceeding has been a sham,” Wallack argued. “It’s a pretense for her to get exclusive use of 70 Vestry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lSCq_0fHVZW3p00
Silvio Scaglia’s attorney, Robert Wallack, rejected Julia Haart’s allegations of domestic abuse.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“There is zero corroborating proof that any of [Haart’s] allegations ever happened,” Wallack charged.

Justice Douglas Hoffman said he would issue a written decision at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Haart
Popculture

Amber Heard Called out After Detail in Johnny Depp Trial Doesn't Add Up

A makeup company confronted Amber Heard on a cover-up claim. Heard recently claimed to have used a concealer made by Milani Cosmetics to cover up bruises from an incident with Johnny Depp, but the company says the product did not come out until after their divorce. Amber Heard's defense attorney...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp draws a laugh in court by predicting ‘hearsay’ objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers

Johnny Depp earned a laugh in court as he predicted a hearsay objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers during the former couple’s $50m defamation trial in Virginia.Mr Depp was in the middle of giving evidence about a chef cooking Ms Heard her favorite Mexican meal for her 30th birthday, when he caught himself and anticipated an objection to his own testimony.“That’s hearsay, I guess,” Mr Depp told the court, which prompted laughter.And the judge replied, “I’m not sure it’s even being offered for the truth of the matter.”Mr Depp’s lawyer could be heard, saying: “He got it”, to which the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Order Of Protection#Orthodox Jewish#Elite World Group#Manhattan Supreme Court#Italian#Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty
The Independent

Man sparks anger over claim his wife was fired for discussing salary with her co-workers

A man has sparked anger after claiming that his wife was terminated from her job, on her second day, because she discussed her salary with her co-workers. In a recent post shared in the Reddit subreddit “Anti-Work,” a user who goes by u/Trillanasi and who is based in Illinois, revealed how his wife’s co-workers at her new job asked her about “wages.” According to the Reddit user, his partner’s colleagues weren’t very pleased when they found out that she “made more than them”.“Yesterday at work my wife’s new co-workers asked her how much she made and when she told them,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Heartbreak: Amber Heard's Ex 'Breaks Down' After Harrowing Audio Clip Was Played As Evidence, Legal Expert Claims Actor Is 'Winning In The Court Of Public Opinion'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been all over the news recently following their most recent sitting of the actor's court case against his former ladylove. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing for $50 million over an opinion Amber wrote in the Washington Post in which she claimed to have experienced domestic abuse.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine’s Lawyer Tells Judge Tekashi’s New Song ‘Gine’ Is a Lil Durk Diss Track in Order to Avoid Lawsuit

6ix9ine's lawyer recently had to explain the rapper's beef with Lil Durk to a judge in order to try and avoid further litigation for the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper. 6ix9ine is still entrenched in a lawsuit with Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, who sued the rapper for his involvement in a 2018 robbery. They are seeking a $1 million restitution payout. In the latest development in the case, which took place on Thursday (April 21), the lawyer for Wonzer and Dozier claimed Tekashi's new single "Gine" contains lyrics about the robbery victims.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Colin Pitchfork: Parole hearing for double child killer and rapist

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork, who was recalled to prison weeks after approaching women, is to be considered for release again this year. Pitchfork, who killed two 15-year-old girls in Leicestershire, was released in 2021 after 33 years in jail. The 62-year-old was then arrested after probation staff...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy