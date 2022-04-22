Nine-county conference focuses on Earth-friendly action

Rochester, N.Y. — Two hundred gospel singers from throughout the area will come together for a Big Sing following this year's Lilac Parade, it was announced by County Executive Adam Bello on Friday. Those attending will be encouraged to sing along. The festival runs for three weekends in May....
Rochester, N.Y. — A building milestone was celebrated in Rochester on Saturday marking the completion of the 250th home built or renovated by Flower City Habitat for Humanity (FCHH) in the Greater Rochester area since the organization’s founding in 1984.. The home, located on Campbell Street in Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's Feinman and Silver families recently donated a new 'friendship van' to the Jewish Senior Life in the city. Al Feinman and Mike Silver were lifelong friends and supporters of Jewish Senior Life and their families want to pass on the importance of companionship, honoring the friendship of their late family members.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pastors in Rochester met with Mayor Malik Evans at City Hall Monday to discuss next steps in helping to prevent the city's ongoing violence. A 10-year-old girl is recovering after being shot four times to her chest inside her grandmother's home last weekend when a suspect opened fire from outside.
Rochester, N.Y. — An Opportunity Fair and Talent Show designed to show what career opportunities could be available in the trade industries in Rochester to those planning their futures took place on Saturday. The event featured mock interviews, live demos, youth performances, food, and dejay music. Hosted by Leadership...
Nearly five million Ukrainians have been forced to pick up their lives to escape war since Russia invaded the country in February. Vicheslav Ilash and his family left their hometown of Chernivtsi, near the western Ukrainian-Romanian border to come stay with relatives near Caledonia. They arrived in the United States in early April.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Imagine RIT: Creativity and Innovation Festival was back in person and virtually on Saturday, on the Rochester Institute of Technology campus and online at the Imagine RIT website. More than 250 exhibits from more than 1,800 exhibiting students and faculty were expected this year, encompassing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An EMS contract is causing some unrest in a local township. Soon residents of Island Creek Township might not have service from the Toronto EMS Joint Ambulance District. The trustees reduced the rate from years past and the Toronto EMS Joint Ambulance District says that isn’t right and they have the […]
Rochester, N.Y. — A large, graceful, stainless steel sculpture and its maker made a tour stop at the Rochester Public Market on Saturday and Sunday. The work, “That Place in the Stars,” by Vermont artist Christopher Curtis was displayed in the city as part of a 1,500 mile tour travelling to Vermont and Ohio before ending at the Philbrook Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
RUSH, N.Y. — It's sometimes said, "you can't go home again." But that's not the case for a historic 1930s commuter train currently decommissioned in Rush. For more than 50 years, this Pullman rail car, Lackawanna 2628, ferried commuters all over northern New Jersey until it was retired in 1984.
