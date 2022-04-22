ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read emotional divorce filing by Sherri Papini’s husband: ‘Their mother lied to them’

By Ryan Sabalow
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Newly released court documents show Sherri Papini’s husband is filing for divorce and seeking full custody of their children following her admission that she lied about being kidnapped six years ago.

The filing shows Keith Papini had supported his wife until he came to believe she harmed their children.

“Now that I have learned the truth as reflected in the plea agreement that she has made with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sacramento, I must act decisively to protect my children from the trauma caused by their mother and bring stability and calm to their lives,” Keith Papini wrote in an affidavit filed in court. “Both I and especially our children were traumatized by her disappearance, and I spent much time and money trying to find my wife.

Read emotional Sheri Papini divorce, child custody filing

