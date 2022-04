Click here to read the full article. Marissa Collections’ gamble on Palm Beach has paid off. The Naples, Fla.-born luxury retailer signed a lease for its approximately 3,300-square-foot space at Palm Beach’s Royal Poinciana Plaza in February 2021 and quietly opened with a small soirée in December. There were hoops galore to jump through — a saturated market as brands and multibrand boutiques followed the herd to Florida, the island’s strict preservation codes and COVID-19 construction woes. But they had an ace in hand: their Gem Award-winning fine jewelry gallery. “The catalyst for us coming to Palm Beach was when Neiman...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO