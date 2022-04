WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A six-year-old girl from Whitehall, Ohio near Columbus has gone missing after a visit to Wheeling. Angel Mae Miller was taken from Ohio to Wheeling on April 19 by her mother, Ashley Straight, to visit a relative. Ashley Straight was supposed to return Angel Mae to her home in Whitehall, where she lives with her grandmother, Heather Straight, who is the custodial parent, on Saturday, April 23.

WHEELING, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO