ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

What 7 CFOs told Becker's this year

By Marissa Plescia ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hospitals and health systems continue to struggle with challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce shortages, several shared with Becker's tips, trends they're following, their top priorities and more. 1. Lisa Goodlett, CFO of MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.), on the trends she is following most closely in healthcare...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS to Host Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting

Inaugural Transform in-person event will address healthcare’s most pressing issues with insights from renowned healthcare professionals from top health systems. SANTA CLARA, Calif., – April 25, 2022 – LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, will host the Transform Hospital Operations In-Person Event at Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Chicago. This is the third event in LeanTaaS’s Transform series and will feature five separate sessions to showcase deep insights on the future of healthcare today. LeanTaaS customers and healthcare leaders will headline the event, including LeanTaaS partners Jamie Nordhagen, director of capacity management and patient representatives at UCHealth, Alena Shelton, director of perioperative and interventional services at RUSH University Medical Center, Cody C. Stansel, administrative director of nursing, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Mohan Giridharadas, founder and CEO of LeanTaaS.
SANTA CLARA, CA
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Tenet reports IT problems at 2 Florida hospitals

Telephone services and some information systems at two of Tenet Health's Florida hospitals have been down since April 20, WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported April 23. St. Mary's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center, both based in West Palm Beach, Fla., have had ongoing telephone and computer problems. Patients and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022. Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since April 1:. 1. Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins submitted her resignation April 19. A national search is underway...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent stories on nursing home staff laws

Here are four recent stories Becker's has published on nursing home legislation since April 5:. 1. The Biden administration's nursing home overhaul plan to implement federal nursing home staffing requirements has led industry experts to question the cost and sources of funding, Bloomberg Law reported April 21. 2. Illinois legislators...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfos#Health Care Services#Health System#Our Price#Ambulatory Care#Cfo#Musc Health#Covid#Bellin Health
beckershospitalreview.com

5 states with the most for-profit hospitals

Texas has more for-profit community hospitals than any other state, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The Kaiser Family Foundation draws its data from the 2020 AHA Annual Survey of Hospitals. The American Hospital Association defines community hospitals as "all nonfederal, short-term general, and specialty hospitals whose facilities and services are available to the public."
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh) 2. Barstow (Calif.) Community Hospital. 3. Community First Medical Center (Chicago) 4. Jones Memorial Hospital (Wellsville, N.Y.)
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses at 9 Tenet hospitals in California to raise awareness over staffing, turnover

Registered nurses will hold actions April 27 at nine Tenet hospitals in California, according to the union that represents them. RNs plan to hold informational pickets in Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, Los Alamitos, Templeton, Manteca, Turlock and San Ramon, the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United said in an April 22 news release. Public actions are scheduled in San Luis Obispo and Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Retirement regret (and how one hospital CEO beat it)

New retirees who feel any loss of structure, identity or intellectual stimulation are hardly alone⁠ — about 15 percent of retirees have a difficult time adjusting to their new lifestyles, The Wall Street Journal reports. The statistic comes from Georg Henning, PhD, a researcher at the German Centre...
MERRIAM, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

3 recent healthcare CIO moves

The following hospital and health system CIO moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since March 29:. Inderpal Kohli was named CIO and vice president of information technology of N.J.-based Englewood Health. Craig Richardville was named CIO and senior vice president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. Craig Kwiatkowski,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Tampa General CEO finds focus on the water and his eyes on the future

John Couris has been part of many achievements during his time as president and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, including the opening of the Global Emerging Diseases Institute and the launch of a venture capital fund to drive an innovation culture within the organization. But he has also faced...
TAMPA, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

15 best, worst job markets in the US

The strongest job markets in America are found in midsize cities, according to an assessment of 300 metro areas from The Wall Street Journal. The Journal partnered with Moody's Analytics to analyze Labor Department data for the metro areas and rank them based on five attributes: job growth, unemployment rate, share of adults working or looking for work, change in the size of the labor force and change in average weekly wages. An average of the attributes was used to determine the hottest labor market in the U.S.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart heir to help build new regional health system in Arkansas

Walmart heir Alice Walton's foundation has partnered with the Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville, Ark., to build a new regional healthcare system. The new health system will serve northwest Arkansas. The Alice Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical Center plan to work with Cleveland Clinic to support growth of healthcare services in the region. The three organizations will work together to help residents in Arkansas access specialty care.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts physicians must undergo implicit bias training

Massachusetts is requiring physicians to undergo two hours of implicit bias training, The Boston Globe reported April 22. The Board of Registration in Medicine, which licenses physicians in the state, adopted the policy in November, and it takes effect June 1. Implicit bias refers to beliefs and attitudes that an...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Bon Secours market president to exit

Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond (Va.) market, is leaving the health system April 29 to join a health system in Pennsylvania, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Mr. Yousuf, who has served as Richmond market president since 2019, is joining York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health as COO, according to the...
RICHMOND, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Mercer U invests $50M in new medical school campus

Macon, Ga.-based Mercer University trustees and administrators have dedicated $50 million to opening a new medical school campus. The new medical school campus, which will be in Columbus, Ga., will allow the university to enroll an additional 240 students in its MD program, the university said April 22. The university also plans to open a new $37 million pharmacy and health sciences building on its Atlanta campus, according to the news release.
MACON, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS warns of insider threats to healthcare organizations

The HHS issued a warning April 20 about an increase in data breaches involving individuals within a healthcare organization, such as employees, contractors and business associates. Here are six things to know:. Insider threats include healthcare employees who abuse their access rights to steal patient data to commit identity theft...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy