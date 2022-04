EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was behind bars after he was arrested in connection with an incident in which shots were fired early Monday near an elementary school in Emporia. According to KVOE Radio, Emporia police around 3:15 a.m. Monday started to receive calls regarding shots being fired in the vicinity of the 900 block of Cottonwood Street. The location was about five blocks southeast of the Emporia State University campus.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO