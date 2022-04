Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square in Buffalo is back for the summer. Food trucks from Buffalo, Rochester, and beyond will be providing good eats and good times. Many Western New Yorkers look forward to the weekly events, which not only bring great local dishes to attendees but also feature live music. Food Truck Tuesdays 2022 will kick off on Tuesday, June 7th, from 5 to 8 pm. Live music will be played on The Boardwalk. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Through an Independent Health Foundation partnership, each food truck will have a 'Healthy Option' on its menu.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO