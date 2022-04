Jimmy Anderson opened his account for the season with the dismissal of Ashes opponent Marcus Harris in Lancashire's LV = County Championship match against Gloucestershire. Vying for an England recall for June's Test series versus New Zealand, the 39-year-old produced a lifting delivery from around the wicket to send back the left-handed Australian at the start of the visitors' attempts to salvage a draw after Lancashire declared with a massive 304-run advantage on first innings.

