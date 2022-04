When GENERAL HOSPITAL’s production shut down in mid-April for the soap’s spring hiatus, Laura Wright (Carly) decided to make the most of her time off by scheduling a short vacation with her longtime beau, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter)! The real-life love birds are used to the sunny weather of Southern California, but they traded the Pacific Ocean for the Atlantic Ocean and headed to beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, for a few days!

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO