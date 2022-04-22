ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Watch Southfield A&T High School on Local 4

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Kim DeGiulio takes you to Southfield High School for the Arts & Technology to show you what it takes to be a track & field athlete. And while it’s very much an individual sport, when it comes to practice, it’s your teammates that will get you through it and push...

The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

NMU Track and Field shines at sunny and warm weekend meet

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan track and field team competed at the Al Owens Classic hosted by Grand Valley State this weekend, where several Wildcats found the podium in what was quite the impressive showing for the Green and Gold. Crystal Walker took home a top-place finish in the 100m hurdles, winning with a time of 14.19. She also ran 14.16 in the preliminaries, hitting the NCAA provisional mark. Ellyse Wolfrath and Nina Augsten also made it to the final race, finishing fourth and sixth respectively. Izabelle Peterson earned a pair of top finishes for NMU in the 100m dash and 200m dash. Peterson crossed the finish line at 11.88 in the 100m and 24.89 in the 200m for more Green and Gold atop the podium. NMU also won Saturday’s 4x100m relay as the team of Izabelle Peterson, Akirah Venerable, Ellyse Wolfrath, and Crystal Walker clocked in at 47.92, narrowly edging Grand Valley State. With a mark of 43.4m, Ashtyn Buss made it another first place finish for Northern in the hammer throw. In the discus, Madison Campbell impressed with a distance of 38.83m for second place. Crystal Walker also found the podium in the long jump with a 5.26m mark for a runner-up finish. In the pole vault, Leah Root took second place, hitting a mark of 3.45m. In the triple jump, Root claimed fifth place reaching 10.30m and teammate Ahna Larson took seventh at a distance of 9.96m. Larson also crossed the line in fourth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:07.35. In the 3,000m steeplechase, Elise Longley claimed fourth with a time of 11:42.22. Nina Augsten posted a top-5 finish in the javelin, covering 29.94m. In the 5,000m race, Anna Kelley finished seventh for another top-10 outing for Wildcat runners, clocking in at 18:49.60. Full Results.
ALLENDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

SPOTLIGHT: Romeo H.S. basketball player has passion for environmental science

Favorite places in Metro Detroit: Mexican Town Restaurant and Eastern Market. Romeo High School Junior Amanda Kitchen won Favorite Center in the Girls Basketball category of 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards!. Basketball is Amanda’s passion, and she fell in love with the game when she was very young. She has...
ROMEO, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for April 18-23 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
SPORTS
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
1470 WFNT

Matthew & Kelly Stafford Back in Town to Fulfill Promise to Detroit

The Staffords were back in the Motor City this past weekend to see a promise they made to the people of Detroit become a reality. Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly returned to Detroit Friday to help break ground on an incredible new education center, a center the couple pledged to support when they left for Los Angeles. The new center is an addition to the SAY Detroit Play Center.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for April 18-23

Fruitport Trojans take on Spring Lake Lakers in baseball doubleheader — MUSKEGON – The spring sports season finally saw some warmer weather last week and the end result was a plethora of noteworthy performances from Muskegon-area athletes as school records were shattered, home runs were blasted and new personal-best times were reached.
MUSKEGON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Standout Detroit Mercy transfer guard includes Maryland in top 5

Maryland is a top team for a big-time college basketball transfer. Detroit Mercy guard shared a graphic indicating Maryland, Kansas State and Georgetown are his top transfer options. In his tweet, Davis says BYU is also one of his top schools, even though the Cougars are not included in the graphic. Davis is also considering a return to Detroit Mercy.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint Interview: Detroit City Football Club pulls off major win

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The Detroit City Football Club is making power moves on and off the field. We chatted with the co-owner of DCFC Alex Wright and DCFC midfielder Maxi Rodriquez about how this Detroit professional soccer team pulled off a major win against a major league soccer team.
DETROIT, MI
WANE 15

Luers baseball, Homestead softball win on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers baseball topped East Noble 10-1 at the ASH Centre while Homestead softball edged Bishop Dwenger 7-5 to headline area prep action on the diamond Monday night. Nate Heflin of Luers led the Knights going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI while Paul Birkmeier and Qwenton Roach each added two hits. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Oakland Press

Prep Notebook: West Bloomfield ace Logan Pikur purring from the bump, plate in ’22

West Bloomfield junior hurler Logan Pikur is a force of nature on the mound. The poise. The pinpoint precision. The velocity. The Craftiness. Exhibit A: Pikur, one of the top aces in Oakland County, spun a beauty over the weekend to blank defending Division 1 state champ Grand Blanc 3-0. Working five innings of three-hit ball, he struck out seven Bobcat batters to push his record on the young season to 4-1.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WTRF- 7News

Country Roads Trust helping WVU athletes navigate NIL deals

(WTRF) – Name, Image and likeness deals now being allowed in the NCAA literally changed the game for student-athletes. Helping them navigate this new field of play is Country Roads Trust.  The organization is handling the business side of NIL deals for WVU athletes with corporate partnerships, appearances, signings and more. Country Roads Trust is working […]
COLLEGE SPORTS

