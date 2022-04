Jeff Jenkins, former co-president of Bunim-Murray and executive producer of 2016 reality series “Rob & Chyna,” testified in court Friday that the couple never secured a second season for the series. During his testimony, Jenkins claimed that networks including BET, VH1, Lifetime and MTV were uninterested in picking up a show featuring Blac Chyna alone, and that he wouldn’t back a second season due to the pair’s volatility. “I would not pick up this show,” he admitted via Zoom from his home in San Pedro, Calif. “There was no more Rob and Chyna.” Jenkins said he green lit their first season after...

