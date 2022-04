GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday will continue our recent trend of weather from over the weekend. Make sure to grab a jacket as you head out, as temperatures will start the day in the 30s, and even some 20s in parts of the mountains. Scattered clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies for the balance of the day, and our highs will be play out similarly to Saturday and Sunday: middle to upper 50s in the mountains, and upper 60s upstate. Fire danger will remain high thanks to the continued dry conditions, especially in the mountains where it will be another breezy day with NNW winds at 10-20 mph.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC ・ 29 DAYS AGO