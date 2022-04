PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Philadelphia will be allowing dispensaries to come to town. There were members of the board for and against opting out but the majority were in favor of dispensaries making their way to Philadelphia. Many of the board members made their decision based on votes and statistics. They believed that the decision of dispensaries shouldn’t be theirs if the majority of Mississippians voted in favor of it.

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO