Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions' Deshon Elliott recalls his 'very upsetting' draft-day story

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Deshon Elliott thought he would go much higher than he did in the 2018 NFL draft.

A Thorpe Award finalist who ranked among the nation’s leaders in interceptions during his junior season at Texas, Elliott left school early believing he was a mid-round pick. When those rounds came and went without him being selected, the new Detroit Lions safety cut his TV off and started playing the video game “Call of Duty.”

“My draft-day story was actually very upsetting,” Elliott said Thursday. “When I got the call I wasn’t even watching the draft anymore. I was just like, ‘I don’t even care, it’s ball. Wherever I go, I’m going to play regardless.’ But yeah, at this point it is what it is. That’s the past. You just got to start over.”

NFL DRAFT: Lions among 10 teams with most at stake this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIaQC_0fHVVTz800
Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott (32) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) during the Tennessee Titans game against the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

A starter when healthy the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Elliott said his draft-day experience can be a lesson for young players waiting to hear their name called next week.

"I know there was (16 safeties) called before me," he said. “Now, it doesn’t matter, but at the end of the day I still am about it just cause I want to prove like, ‘All right, man, I’m one of the top ones out of that defensive back class.' But I feel like the first couple of years it goes from it fueling (you) with anger to it fueling (you) with figuring out a way to make that a positive situation, and I think I turned it into a positive.”

Elliott is expected to play a significant role in the Lions secondary this fall. He and Will Harris should compete for playing time at the starting safety spot opposite Tracy Walker, though Harris also could see time at cornerback .

Elliott exceeded expectations in Baltimore as a sixth-round pick, but struggled to stay on the field.

He missed his rookie season with a broken arm and played just six games as a backup in 2019 because of a knee injury. After a productive 2020 season in which he started all 16 games, Elliott missed 11 games last year with a torn pectoral muscle.

Just 25 years old, he said coming to Detroit is a fresh start and a chance to prove himself once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LN7GD_0fHVVTz800
Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott (32) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (not pictured) during the second half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

“You can’t predict injuries,” Elliott said. “It sucks, and you have to realize like, the best ability is availability. So I already got that injury bug out of the way and hopefully with this fresh start, new beginning, I can work that out cause when I’m on the field I’m very productive and hopefully I can bring that to Detroit and compete for a starting role and just be able to make this defense better, make this team better and bring in the culture that I learned from all the vets when I was in Baltimore.”

Elliott played three seasons under new Lions safeties coach Brian Duker, then a Ravens defensive assistant and analyst.

He said his experience playing against the Lions last fall — the Ravens beat the Lions on Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired in what Elliott called “a slobberknocker” of a game — and advice he heard from ex-Lions safety and fellow Texas alum Quandre Diggs helped convince him to come to Detroit

"The way they play here just kind of gives you the character of the city," Elliott said. "Gritty, hard-nosed, hard-working people, and that reminds me a lot of Baltimore so that was another reason why I came here, cause I wanted to go somewhere where I feel like it matched my game. I’ve heard people been saying like, Coach said bite kneecaps off people, I feel like that kind of matches a little how I play."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Deshon Elliott recalls his 'very upsetting' draft-day story

Comments / 0

WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Former First Round Pick to Seattle

With the NFL Draft just days away, there is no shortage of conjecture of what the Green Bay Packers will do. With four picks in the top 60, there is a plethora of trade rumors and speculation over who the Packers will draft. Obviously, with the trade of Davante Adams earlier this offseason, many expect the Packers to be targeting a wide receiver early. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed that several trades could occur around the NFL on Draft Day. One of them involving the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks involved Jordan Love and the Packers moving up to the ninth overall selection.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team ‘all in’ on trying to trade for Deebo Samuel

The New York Jets have two picks in the top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft, and they are said to have a very specific plan in mind for the second one. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, there is buzz amid NFL circles that the Jets are “all in” on trying to use the 10th overall pick as part of a trade package for Deebo Samuel. They also have the No. 4 overall pick, which many expect them to use on an elite pass-rusher.
NFL
The Spun

NFL, College Football Fans Send Well Wishes To Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit was originally scheduled to be in Vegas this week, providing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft for ESPN. Unfortunately, there’s been a change in plans due to an unforeseen circumstance. Herbie shared on social media today that a blood clot was recently found in his system. “Hey...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
