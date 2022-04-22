2 COVID-19 related deaths, 15 new cases this week in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two new COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on April 22, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 587.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here . Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 147 143 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on April 22, 2022 in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,026.

There are 2 (13%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 13 (87%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 5 new reinfection cases, none of which are up-to-date on their vaccinations

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, April 22 two hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Neither patient hospitalized with COVID-19 are re-infections or vaccine breakthrough cases.

One patient hospitalized due to COVID-19 is reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 16 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 2 patients hospitalized and 14 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 15 active cases

— 15 active cases Burkburnett — 0 active cases

— 0 active cases Iowa Park — 1 active case

— 1 active case Electra — 0 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending April 22, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 15 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 2 hospitalizations and 11 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on April 22 was 4.6%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 87%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

66,851

Fully Vaccinated

59,374

Booster Shot

24,006

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.