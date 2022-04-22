ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

2 COVID-19 related deaths, 15 new cases this week in Wichita County

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two new COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on April 22, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 587.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here . Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+
0 0 0 5 13 24 54 147 143 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on April 22, 2022 in Wichita County.

How to order your free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,026.

There are 2 (13%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 13 (87%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 5 new reinfection cases, none of which are up-to-date on their vaccinations

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, April 22 two hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Neither patient hospitalized with COVID-19 are re-infections or vaccine breakthrough cases.

One patient hospitalized due to COVID-19 is reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL
Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Critical 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 16 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 2 patients hospitalized and 14 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

  • Wichita Falls — 15 active cases
  • Burkburnett — 0 active cases
  • Iowa Park — 1 active case
  • Electra — 0 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending April 22, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 15 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 2 hospitalizations and 11 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on April 22 was 4.6%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 87%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Will COVID ever be “over”? Most Americans think no

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

66,851

Fully Vaccinated

59,374

Booster Shot

24,006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472gSs_0fHVVFsC00

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

