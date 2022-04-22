ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers restructure Tom Brady's contract to open up $9M in cap space

By Luke Gentile
T he Tampa Bay Buccaneers have restructured quarterback Tom Brady's contract to open up $9 million in cap space as the NFL draft nears.

The Buccaneers had under $4 million in available cap space prior to the move, but room for more was created by transforming the "GOAT's" base salary into a signing bonus, according to a Friday report citing a source informed of the deal.


Voidable years were also added on the back end of Brady's contract, the report noted.

"Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week’s draft, league sources tell ESPN," Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted .


With the new cap space, Tampa Bay will have an easier time trying to secure new rookies and possibly acquire NFL veterans post-draft, according to the report.

The restructuring of Brady's contract does not change the fact that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is slated to become a free agent after this season, the report noted.

