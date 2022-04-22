ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Twitter to ban ads that contradict authorities on climate change

By Nihal Krishan
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3yhL_0fHVUiNm00

Twitter announced that it will ban ads with content that contradicts authorities on climate change .

All advertisements that contradict the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other unspecified bodies will be prohibited, the company said Friday, Earth Day .

"We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis," leaders from the company's sustainability team wrote in a blog post .

"We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet," Twitter added.

GOVERNMENT SECRETLY ORDERS GOOGLE TO TRACK ANYONE SEARCHING CERTAIN NAMES, ADDRESSES, AND PHONE NUMBERS

The social media giant said it would assess whether an ad breaks its rules on climate change content based on what is "informed by authoritative sources, like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports."

The company added that it would share more details in the months ahead regarding its efforts to add "reliable and authoritative context" to climate conversations happening on Twitter.

As part of its Earth Day commitments, Twitter pledged to increase its investments in carbon-removal technology, committed to switching to renewable electricity at its offices, and said that by the end of 2022, it will use carbon-neutral power sources at its data centers.

Social media companies have been under pressure for years to censor climate skeptics.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Google and its video streaming platform, YouTube, announced in October that they would prohibit ads on and any monetization of content that contradicts the scientific consensus on climate change.

Comments / 13

Split Tail
2d ago

What makes these people think that they have the right to sensor anyone no matter what it is

Reply
13
Chris St John
2d ago

lol its weather. weatherman get it wrong weekly. But yet have a job. Sounds like MSM now.

Reply
13
Roger Womack
2d ago

So authorities are the last and only word ? Sounds like Communism to me !

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy