Sacramento, CA

Police: 1 injured in shooting at EDD parking lot

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person injured from a shooting at the Employment Development Department parking lot Friday.

Police said officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a shooting at the EDD parking lot on 50th street. According to police, security at the EDD building heard multiple gunshots from the parking lot and they found a male lying on the ground with multiple shots to his back.

According to witnesses, police said the suspects were described as two Black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts. Police said the men fled the scene in a yellow Chevrolet Impala.

Police: Officers find bullet holes, fragments at Stockton Applebee’s

The victim was later identified as an 18-year-old male from Sacramento.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No EDD employees were injured or involved with the shooting, police said.

Sacramento police said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the scene due to the shooting taking place on state property.

For anyone with information regarding the investigation, the CHP ask to contact the agency at 916-897-5600 or the CHP Communications Center at 916-861-1300.

