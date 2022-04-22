ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

RS Recommends: How to Watch UFC Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

UFC fights are some of the biggest events in sports , but figuring out how to watch UFC online can be tricky. If you’re trying to figure out how to watch this year’s events, read on: we’ve outlined how to watch UFC online, including how to watch pay-per-view UFC fights and UFC live streams on all your devices.

How to Watch UFC Online

Currently, the streaming platform ESPN+ is the only way to watch UFC events online, including major UFC PPV matches and UFC Fight Night. But, prices vary for these two types of events, and ESPN+ offers a few different ways to subscribe to their streaming platform.

How to Watch UFC on ESPN+: Subscription, Pricing, Deals

ESPN+ offers a basic subscription and a couple of bundle deals that let you watch UFC online. These different deals can get confusing, but bear with us: you can save some money by picking the right option.

1. Watch UFC Online With ESPN+ Subscription

A basic ESPN+ subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year if you opt for an annual subscription (this annual plan breaks down to a 15% discount versus paying month to month).


Buy:
ESPN+ Subscription
at
$6.99+

2. Watch UFC Online With Disney Bundle

Another way to get ESPN+ is through the Disney Bundle , which gets you a Hulu subscription, Disney+ subscription and ESPN+ for one price. This bundle starts at $13.99 per month, and saves you about $8 a month compared to getting each streaming service separately.


Buy:
Disney Bundle
at
$13.99

Our recommendation? Go with the bundle. If you want ESPN+ to live stream UFC events and you already have Disney+ and Hulu, cancel the latter two and sign up for the bundle to save money each month.

Watch UFC Online With ESPN+ PPV Package

ESPN’s other bundle option, the ESPN+ PPV Package, includes a regular ESPN+ subscription and one UFC pay-per-view event for free. This option is only billed annually and costs $99.98 per year (a regular UFC PPV live stream costs $74.99 on its own). If you break that down, you’re getting $45 off your first UFC pay-per-view event. So, if you plan on watching any UFC PPV events this year, definitely opt for the ESPN+ PPV Package here .


Buy:
ESPN+ PPV Package
at
$99.98

How to Stream UFC Online Free

While you can’t technically stream UFC online for free, your ESPN+ subscription gets you free streaming of UFC Fight Night live each week, and free on-demand access to UFC highlights and post-fight analysis.

ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial, but there is a way to get ESPN+ for free so that you can watch UFC fights online without paying: Verizon is running a deal on its Unlimited package that includes the Disney Bundle free for six months. In other words, you get six months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ free with select Verizon phone, TV and internet plans. Get more details on this Verizon free ESPN+ deal here .


Buy:
ESPN+ Free Trial
at
Verizon

Use the Verizon deal to watch UFC on ESPN+ for free. Note: the deal gets you ESPN+ for free, which will allow you to live stream UFC Fight Night for free online. However, there’s currently no way to watch UFC PPV events for free online.

How to Watch UFC Pay-Per-View Events Online

Once you have an ESPN+ subscription , you’ll need to purchase each PPV fight separately to watch UFC online. UFC PPV matches cost $74.99 each (unless you get the ESPN+ PPV Package, outlined above). Once you buy the match, you can live stream the UFC fight from any smart device — be it a Roku, Xbox, laptop, or smartphone.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online

UFC Fight Night events are a bit easier (and cheaper) to watch than UFC pay-per-view matches. These lower-tier matches can be live-streamed on Saturdays for free with an ESPN+ subscription, with many of the UFC Fight Night events airing live from Vegas.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Watch Ken Jeong Walk Off Stage After Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Click here to read the full article. Rudy Giuliani, the man who stumbled his way through any and every hare-brained legal and extra-legal avenue to overturn a free and fair presidential election at the behest of Donald Trump, has embarrassed himself yet again — this time, in costume. The disgraced New York City mayor appeared on The Masked Singer last night, dressing up as some sort of colorful bird who popped out of a jack-in-the-box to serenade the show’s panel of judges. Perhaps even more embarrassing than Giuliani’s decision to appear on the show is the show’s decision to have him...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Cop Says Sen. Mike Lee ‘Lied’ After Pushing to Overturn Election

Click here to read the full article. In May 2021, people who lived through the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol came to Republican lawmakers with a straightforward ask: Support the formation of an independent commission to investigate what happened that day and why. The group included several people who’d been personally — and tragically — affected by the day’s events. Mike Fanone is a former D.C. police officer whose body-camera footage shows supporters of Donald Trump beating him as they attack the Capitol. Harry Dunn was a Capitol Police officer who endured racist abuse during the attack. Sandra Garza was...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Rs#Espn Subscription#Hulu#Disney Su
The Spun

New Update On The Troubling Charges Against Chael Sonnen

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was charged last month with one felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. This stems from a December altercation at a Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s been reported in the past that Sonnen was accused of beating up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shoots down Jake Paul contract confirmation, tells him to fight Anderson Silva: “I wouldn’t give you the steam off of my piss”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is seemingly done playing with Jake Paul. Over the last week, the two combat sports stars have been going back and forth on Twitter. After ‘The Problem Child’ said that he was looking to fight Bisping in the future, The Brit began going at him on Twitter. Thus sparking the feud between the two.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘He should be held accountable’: MMA world reacts to controversial Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez stoppage at Bellator 278

Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy. Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.
HONOLULU, HI
bjpenndotcom

Cris Cyborg discusses Kayla Harrison re-signing with PFL after rumored fight: “I knew she would stay, it was all marketing”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg didn’t believe she was ever going to fight Kayla Harrison. The two women’s champions were in discussions for a fight earlier this year. Following Harrison’s contract expiring with PFL, there was widespread talk that she was going to sign with either Bellator or the UFC. As a result, she was quickly linked to a bout with Cyborg. Harrison even challenged the Bellator featherweight champion to a gym fight on social media at one point.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC's Dana White, MMA fighters react to Mike Tyson's airplane punchout

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was embroiled in controversy on Thursday when video surfaced of him punching a man who was agitating him on an airplane. Tyson was taking a Jet Blue flight from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday (conveniently 4/20), when a fellow passenger reportedly harassed him for several minutes. The actions elicited a response from “Iron Mike,” who turned around and threw several punches and bloodied the man.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bellator 279 live results -- Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe 2: Fight card, highlights, updates, start time

Bellator MMA submits one of its biggest cards of the year. Bellator 279 welcomes the devastating Cris Cyborg as she defends her women's featherweight championship against Arlene Blencowe. The two previously met in October 2020 with Cyborg scoring a second-round submission win. Blencowe picked up a pair of wins in the time since to earn a second meeting with the champion.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clay Guida reveals UFC Fight Night 205 final bout on contract, wants to prove he's 'here to stay'

LAS VEGAS – Clay Guida is about to fight out his UFC contract, but has no intentions of slowing down. Guida (37-21-1 MMA, 17-15 UFC) meets Claudio Puelles (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 205 co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, in what he revealed will be his final bout of a four-fight deal. The card streams on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Zac Brown Blasts the ‘Poison’ of Today’s Politics, Says He’s Planning an Insane Super Jam for New Tour

Click here to read the full article. By his telling, Zac Brown has always been hustling. Even before his musical ambitions came to light, he was a grade-school sugar peddler. “I was the kid in school that was selling candy out of my backpack,” Brown says. “I was slinging Blow Pops and Jolly Ranchers.” The Georgia native eventually graduated from sweets to songs but retained his work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. He’d go to a local sports bar, propose a recurring gig where he got to keep the door money, and play for hours. This D.I.Y. approach allowed Brown to start building...
MUSIC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
ESPN

Liz Carmouche stops Juliana Velasquez to win Bellator women's flyweight title

Liz Carmouche fought twice for a UFC title. In Strikeforce, she challenged for gold once. In each of those three opportunities, the women's MMA pioneer came away emptyhanded. Carmouche was finally able to exorcise her championship demons Friday night. She rallied for a come-from-behind TKO victory at 4:47 of the fourth round to beat the previously undefeated Juliana Velasquez and win the Bellator women's flyweight title in the main event of Bellator 278 in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy