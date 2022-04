RS Recommends: How to Watch UFC Online

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

UFC fights are some of the biggest events in sports , but figuring out how to watch UFC online can be tricky. If you’re trying to figure out how to watch this year’s events, read on: we’ve outlined how to watch UFC online, including how to watch pay-per-view UFC fights and UFC live streams on all your devices.

How to Watch UFC Online

Currently, the streaming platform ESPN+ is the only way to watch UFC events online, including major UFC PPV matches and UFC Fight Night. But, prices vary for these two types of events, and ESPN+ offers a few different ways to subscribe to their streaming platform.

How to Watch UFC on ESPN+: Subscription, Pricing, Deals

ESPN+ offers a basic subscription and a couple of bundle deals that let you watch UFC online. These different deals can get confusing, but bear with us: you can save some money by picking the right option.

1. Watch UFC Online With ESPN+ Subscription

A basic ESPN+ subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year if you opt for an annual subscription (this annual plan breaks down to a 15% discount versus paying month to month).



Buy:

ESPN+ Subscription

at

$6.99+



2. Watch UFC Online With Disney Bundle

Another way to get ESPN+ is through the Disney Bundle , which gets you a Hulu subscription, Disney+ subscription and ESPN+ for one price. This bundle starts at $13.99 per month, and saves you about $8 a month compared to getting each streaming service separately.



Buy:

Disney Bundle

at

$13.99



Our recommendation? Go with the bundle. If you want ESPN+ to live stream UFC events and you already have Disney+ and Hulu, cancel the latter two and sign up for the bundle to save money each month.

Watch UFC Online With ESPN+ PPV Package

ESPN’s other bundle option, the ESPN+ PPV Package, includes a regular ESPN+ subscription and one UFC pay-per-view event for free. This option is only billed annually and costs $99.98 per year (a regular UFC PPV live stream costs $74.99 on its own). If you break that down, you’re getting $45 off your first UFC pay-per-view event. So, if you plan on watching any UFC PPV events this year, definitely opt for the ESPN+ PPV Package here .



Buy:

ESPN+ PPV Package

at

$99.98



How to Stream UFC Online Free

While you can’t technically stream UFC online for free, your ESPN+ subscription gets you free streaming of UFC Fight Night live each week, and free on-demand access to UFC highlights and post-fight analysis.

ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial, but there is a way to get ESPN+ for free so that you can watch UFC fights online without paying: Verizon is running a deal on its Unlimited package that includes the Disney Bundle free for six months. In other words, you get six months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ free with select Verizon phone, TV and internet plans. Get more details on this Verizon free ESPN+ deal here .



Buy:

ESPN+ Free Trial

at

Verizon



Use the Verizon deal to watch UFC on ESPN+ for free. Note: the deal gets you ESPN+ for free, which will allow you to live stream UFC Fight Night for free online. However, there’s currently no way to watch UFC PPV events for free online.

How to Watch UFC Pay-Per-View Events Online

Once you have an ESPN+ subscription , you’ll need to purchase each PPV fight separately to watch UFC online. UFC PPV matches cost $74.99 each (unless you get the ESPN+ PPV Package, outlined above). Once you buy the match, you can live stream the UFC fight from any smart device — be it a Roku, Xbox, laptop, or smartphone.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online

UFC Fight Night events are a bit easier (and cheaper) to watch than UFC pay-per-view matches. These lower-tier matches can be live-streamed on Saturdays for free with an ESPN+ subscription, with many of the UFC Fight Night events airing live from Vegas.