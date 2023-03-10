Here’s How to Watch Every UFC Fight Online

UFC fights are some of the biggest events in sports, but figuring out how to watch UFC online can be tricky. If you’re trying to figure out how to watch this year’s events, read on: we’ve outlined how to watch UFC online, including how to watch pay-per-view UFC fights and UFC livestreams on all your devices.

March Madness Livestream: How to Watch the NCAA Tournament Online

How to Watch UFC Online

Currently, the streaming platform ESPN+ is the only way to watch UFC events online, including major UFC PPV matches and UFC Fight Night. But, prices vary for these two types of events, and ESPN+ offers a few different ways to subscribe to their streaming platform.

How to Watch UFC on ESPN+: Subscription, Pricing, Deals

ESPN+ offers a basic subscription and a couple of bundle deals that let you watch UFC online. These different deals can get confusing, but bear with us: you can save some money by picking the right option.

1. Watch UFC Online With ESPN+ Subscription

A basic ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year if you opt for an annual subscription (this annual plan breaks down to a 20% discount versus paying month to month).

Buy ESPN+ Subscription $9.99+

2. Watch UFC Online With Disney Bundle

Another way to get ESPN+ is through the Disney Bundle , which gets you a Hulu subscription, Disney+ subscription and ESPN+ for one price. This bundle starts at $12.99 per month, and saves you about $11 a month compared to getting each streaming service separately.

Buy Disney Bundle $12.99

Our recommendation? Go with the bundle. If you want ESPN+ to livestream UFC events and you already have Disney+ and Hulu, cancel the latter two and sign up for the bundle to save money each month.

Watch UFC Online With ESPN+ PPV Package

ESPN’s other bundle option, the ESPN+ PPV Package, includes a regular ESPN+ subscription and one UFC pay-per-view event for free. This option is only billed annually and costs $124.98 per year (a regular UFC PPV livestream costs $79.99 on its own). If you break that down, you’re getting $55 off your first UFC pay-per-view event. So, if you plan on watching any UFC PPV events this year, definitely opt for the ESPN+ PPV Package here .

RS Recommends: Three Ways to Get HBO Max for Free

Buy ESPN+ PPV Package $124.98

How to Stream UFC Online Free

While you can’t technically stream UFC online for free, your ESPN+ subscription gets you free streaming of UFC Fight Night live each week, and free on-demand access to UFC highlights and post-fight analysis.

ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial, but there is a way to get ESPN+ for free so that you can watch UFC fights online without paying: Verizon is running a deal on its Unlimited package that includes the Disney Bundle free for six months. In other words, you get six months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ free with select Verizon phone, TV and internet plans. Get more details on this Verizon free ESPN+ deal here .

Buy ESPN+ Free Trial Verizon

Use the Verizon deal to watch UFC on ESPN+ for free. Note: the deal gets you ESPN+ for free, which will allow you to livestream UFC Fight Night for free online. However, there’s currently no way to watch UFC PPV events for free online.

How to Watch UFC Pay-Per-View Events Online

Once you have an ESPN+ subscription , you’ll need to purchase each PPV fight separately to watch UFC online. UFC PPV matches cost $79.99 each (unless you get the ESPN+ PPV Package, outlined above). Once you buy the match, you can livestream the UFC fight from any smart device — be it a Roku, Xbox, laptop, or smartphone.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online

UFC Fight Night events are a bit easier (and cheaper) to watch than UFC pay-per-view matches. These lower-tier matches can be live-streamed on Saturdays for free with an ESPN+ subscription, with many of the UFC Fight Night events airing live from Vegas.

Next up for UFC Fight Night is Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili, taking place on March 11. Be sure to get an ESPN+ subscription prior to the fight.

Buy ESPN+ Subscription $9.99+

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Online (And Where to Catch Up on Past Seasons)