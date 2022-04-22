ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Bucknell Softball Hosts Lehigh for Final Home Series

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat: Bucknell (5-34, 1-11 PL) vs. Lehigh (19-14, 8-1 PL) Where: Becker Field – Lewisburg, Pa. When: Saturday, April 23 at 12/2 p.m. (DH) What: Bucknell (5-34, 1-11 PL) vs. Lehigh (19-14, 8-1 PL) Where: Becker Field – Lewisburg, Pa. When: Sunday, April 24 at 12 p.m....

WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh's Mike Sisselberger a semifinalist for top award in college lacrosse

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Tewaaraton Foundation released its list of 25 semifinalists for its annual award this week and, for the second straight season, Lehigh senior faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger is a nominee. The award will be presented to the top men's and women's collegiate lacrosse players on June 2.
NJ.com

Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
Franklin County Free Press

Ship U: Women’s Lacrosse Team Gets the Win

At the Keystone Field Saturday the Shippensburg University lacrosse team had an impressive road effort at Kutztown. The Raiders defeating the Golden Bears by a score of 14-7. Shippensburg (4-11, 2-8 PSAC East) got four goals each from graduate Alana Cardaci and senior Hannah Seifried as the Raiders built a 7-4 lead at halftime and kept Kutztown (4-11, 1-9) to only two goals or less per quarter.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

