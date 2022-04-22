ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man wanted after shooting girlfriend in head in SC, deputies say

By Bethany Fowler
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCpCd_0fHVTN0Q00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said a man is wanted after shooting his girlfriend in the head Thursday evening in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. to a domestic shooting in the parking lot of the Scotchman at 370 Bryant Road, the same parking lot where deputies arrested a murder suspect Thursday morning.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they located a woman in a vehicle who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

The victim told deputies her boyfriend, David Solis, 40, of Spartanburg, is the person who shot her.

Deputies said the woman and Solis recently moved to Spartanburg from Virginia.

A violent crime investigator signed warrants on Solis Friday morning for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle.

Deputies believe Solis is traveling back to Virginia in a newer silver Chevrolet Malibu that he purchased several weeks ago but hasn’t registered with the DMV yet.

The sheriff’s office said Solis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Solis’s location is asked to call Inv. Ken Hammett at (864) 503-4569 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
State
Virginia State
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Sc#Spartanburg#Chevrolet#Dmv#Inv#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy