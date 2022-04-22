ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Marylanders looking forward to traveling again this summer, according to AAA poll

By Anissa Lopez
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYLAND– A new poll from AAA finds that Marylanders are ready to get back to traveling this summer. AAA said that more than 60% of state residents are planning a...

www.wmdt.com

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on the final corridor, the transportation authority, […] The post Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland not the only state seeing rising COVID-19 metrics

Maryland is not the only state seeing rising COVID-19 metrics. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Over the past 14 days, the U.S. saw a steady uptick in new cases. Maryland still has what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers to be low community transmission rates.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Rent Prices in Maryland Continue to Rise

Rent prices in Maryland are continuing to rise, and this is causing issues throughout the state and beyond. Though it might seem like something that is likely to happen simply because the cost of living is also rising, it is also vital that renters look into the causes of such a rent hike.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Reports 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Consecutive Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second time in as many days, Maryland reported more than 1,000 new COVID-10 cases on Friday. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,015 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,024,920 since the pandemic began. Until Thursday, the last time the state saw that many new cases was in late February. The statewide positivity rate rose to 4.57%, a 0.03% increase compared to Thursday and a 300% increase over the positivity rate recorded the same time last month. Doctors say there’s been a surge in COVID-19 cases in a majority of the...
MARYLAND STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Water Assistance Program Launched For Low-Income Households In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Human Services launched a new program to help low-income households in the state offset the costs of water and wastewater bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program offers up to $2,000 in assistance, focusing on households whose water bills are 30 days or more past due. “No family or child should go without access to water because of challenges paying bills,” said Department of Human Services Secretary, Lourdes Padilla. “With the launch of the new water assistance program, Maryland is expanding access to more affordable water for low-income households.” Applications for the federally-funded program will be...
MARYLAND STATE
This U.S. City Is the Most Affordable Housing Market in the World

Homebuyers looking for affordability in today’s tough housing market will find it in a rebounding Rust Belt city. Pittsburgh has been named the most affordable city in the world (yes, world) by the Urban Reform Institute and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. In a recent study from the two nonprofits, the Steel City edged out every other major metropolitan area globally. Two other U.S. cities — Oklahoma City and Rochester, N.Y. — tied for second.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Round of a-paws: Maryland becomes 2nd state to ban animal declawing

The Paw Project – the leading animal protection nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about the effects of cat declawing and advocating for anti-declaw legislation – announced this week that the inhumane practice of declawing animals has been banned in Maryland -- the second U.S. State to do so.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Two New State Parks Open on Maryland's Upper Eastern Shore

MILLINGTON, Md.- Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford on Friday joined the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to open two new state parks to the public: Cypress Branch State Park in Kent County, and Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County. “I want to thank the Maryland Park Service and the...
MILLINGTON, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Tips for Maryland Residents to Make More Money

Making money on the side can help make it easier to pay your bills, especially if you live in one of the more expensive parts of Maryland, like in the DC area. The good news is that Maryland residents have several options for increasing the amount of money they make, whether you want to make it your main source of income or just find a great side hustle.
MARYLAND STATE

