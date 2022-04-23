ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Injured As Car Crashes Into SW Miami Home

By Joel Waldman
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8kLN_0fHVSAdc00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people required medical assistance after a vehicle crashed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the black KIA sedan was identified as a neighbor who put the car into reverse and then into drive and then somehow ended up inside the neighbor’s house.

She was taken to a local hospital complaining of a shoulder injury.

A disabled child, who was inside the house watching TV, was also transported to a local hospital, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

“It sounded almost like a bomb going off,” a neighbor said.

It’s a day mom Idy Perez, who happens to be a special education teacher, is thankful is almost over.

“I think his angel is working hard.”

Maybe even over time, because as bad as it looks inside the home, it could’ve been a whole lot worse for Perez’s little 11-year-old boy, Gabriel, who has autism and doesn’t speak.

Emmanuel Llanos, Gabriel’s uncle said, “He’s a special needs child and he was just sitting in the living room watching TV.”

By the time Gabriel’s grandfather got to the house, the boy had already been whisked away to the hospital.

“My daughter is very bad, very bad. She cry too much.”

Grandpa Alfonso invited CBS4 in to see the damage firsthand.

Suddenly, a FaceTime call came in with exactly the face everyone hoped to see …

“My grandson, he’s ok!”

Gabriel was just a little banged up, but otherwise OK.

Idalma Llanos, Gabriel’s aunt said, “They did a full cat scan examination from head to toe and thank God he has a guardian angel on top of him and nothing happened.”

Emmanuel said, “the neighbor backed up hit her column, tried to jump into the car to put it into park but ended up hitting drive and accelerated.”

In the middle of all the commotion, Gabriel’s dog Lola got scared and ran from the home only to return a few hours later.

The home was deemed unsafe by the county, so Gabriel is spending the night at his grandpa’s.

