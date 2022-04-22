ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Game 3

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Griffin is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lakers Daily

Lakers insider believes they are going to do ‘everything they can’ to retain their 2027 and 2029 1st-round picks

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly do what they can to hold onto their first-round draft picks in both 2027 and 2029. Jovan Buha of The Athletic answered questions from fans and indicated that the Lakers’ mindset might change if they can deal away Russell Westbrook or find a way to aid their overall lineup by using one of the picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Nets vs. Celtics score: Jayson Tatum leads Boston to series sweep of Brooklyn in 116-112 win in Game 4

The Boston Celtics have clinched their spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals after their 116-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series. Jayson Tatum was fantastic for Boston finishing the win with 29 points, five assists and three rebounds to lead the way for the Celtics. In the end, Tatum's effort coupled with the rest of the contributions from the Celtics were enough to hold off Kevin Durant's monster game for the Nets as he finished with 39 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the loss.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nets coach Steve Nash unlikely to be fired even if Brooklyn gets swept by Celtics, per report

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-22 NBA season as heavy favorites to win a championship. On Monday, they could easily exit it as victims of a 4-0 first-round sweep at the hands of their hated rivals, the Boston Celtics. When teams disappoint to the degree that Brooklyn has, someone typically has to take the blame. For now, though, it appears unlikely that the scapegoat will be head coach Steve Nash.
BROOKLYN, NY
WOKV

Celtics complete 4-game sweep of Nets with 116-112 victory

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night. Marcus Smart added 20...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Will be limited to 24 minutes

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Williams (knee) will come off the bench and get in "the 24 [minute] range" during Monday's Game 4 against the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports. As expected, Williams experienced zero setbacks during his return to action in Game 3, so he'll get...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Opts for offseason knee procedure

Mitchell said Monday that he underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee following his rookie season, but he expects to be 100 percent in advance of training camp, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was a fixture on the 49ers' injury reports throughout the 2021 campaign, with a combination...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Listed questionable for Game 5

Capela (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 at Miami, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. The big man made his return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 4, but he didn't offer much in 21 minutes of action, finishing with just two points and seven boards. He may be dealing with some soreness in his hyperextended right knee, so the Hawks will keep an eye on him over the next 24 hours before making an official call on his status. There's been no indication that Capela tweaked the knee, however, so he's likely closer to probable than questionable.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets vs. Celtics score: Live NBA playoff updates as Boston looks to complete sweep of Brooklyn in Game 4

The Boston Celtics took care of business on the road in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round series, and are now just one win away from a surprising sweep. This was the most anticipated matchup of the opening round, and could also be over the quickest. With three quarters of play in the books, the Celtics continue to lead the Nets as Brooklyn's postseason lives are on the line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Back in starting five

Barnes will return to the starting lineup for Monday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. A foot injury kept Barnes out of Games 2 and 3, but he was able to return for Saturday's Game 4, albeit in a bench capacity. Despite facing no explicit restrictions, the Rookie of the Year ended up playing only 26 minutes and finishing with six points, 11 rebounds and two assists. There's a good chance Barnes' workload could rise sharply Monday, and that's especially true with Fred VanVleet (hip) sidelined.
NBA
CBS Sports

Why the Mavs will take a series lead over the Jazz, plus other best bets for Monday

Monday is not usually a day most of us look forward to, but I've never been happier on a Monday in my life. From the perspective of my sports fandom, my weekend and most of the week before it sucked so damn hard. Sure, there was the high of the Chicago Bulls pulling off an upset over Milwaukee in Game 2 of their playoff series, but it was followed by them losing by 20+ in both home games over the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Mavericks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Dallas hosts Utah in pivotal Game 5

The Jazz pulled out a Game 4 win thanks to a game-clinching dunk from Rudy Gobert. That came after the Mavericks had won two of the first three games of the series despite being without superstar Luke Doncic, who was dealing with a calf strain. Even with Doncic back in the fold, the Mavericks weren't able to take care of business down the stretch in Game 4. With Doncic now having a game with his legs back under him, Dallas is looking to bounce back in Game 5. After two quarters of play in Dallas, it is the Mavericks who own a double-digit lead over the Jazz.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins 2021-22 Most Improved Player award

Ja Morant has won the 2021-22 Most Improved Player award, the NBA announced. Morant received 38 first-place votes and 221 total points to beat out fellow finalists Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs for the honor. He is the first Grizzlies player ever to win this award, and he is also the first player ever to win both Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player in a single career.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Good to go

Ntilikina (mouth) is available for Monday's Game 5 against Utah. Ntilikina was previously listed as questionable after a tonsillectomy, but the team has since cleared him for Monday's matchup. He hasn't seen any action since the regular season when he logged five minutes Apr. 8 against Portland.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Gathers helper Monday

McCabe notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. McCabe helped out on an Alex DeBrincat goal in the third period. In his last six games, McCabe's picked up a goal, three helpers, 15 hits and nine blocked shots. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to be a strong physical presence for the Blackhawks with 165 blocks, 164 hits and 22 points through 73 appearances.
CHICAGO, IL

