Nets' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Game 3

The Jazz pulled out a Game 4 win thanks to a game-clinching dunk from Rudy Gobert. That came after the Mavericks had won two of the first three games of the series despite being without superstar Luke Doncic, who was dealing with a calf strain. Even with Doncic back in the fold, the Mavericks weren't able to take care of business down the stretch in Game 4. With Doncic now having a game with his legs back under him, Dallas is looking to bounce back in Game 5. After two quarters of play in Dallas, it is the Mavericks who own a double-digit lead over the Jazz.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO