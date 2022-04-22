Athletics' Billy McKinney: Not in Friday's lineup

Velazquez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 27-year-old was promoted April 12 and has started the past 11 games at shortstop with David Fletcher (hip) on the injured list, but he'll take a seat for Monday's series opener. Velazquez has a .139/.238/.167 slash line with a double, two RBI, five runs and two stolen bases in 42 plate appearances. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Matt Duffy starts at the keystone.
McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. McCarthy won an Opening Day roster spot but didn't do much with his opportunities, hitting .120/.185/.240 while striking out in 12 of his 28 plate appearances. He's no longer needed now that fellow outfielder Jordan Luplow (oblique) is back from the injured list.
Stott was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. Stott earned an Opening Day roster spot following an impressive spring, but he failed to do enough to stick around. He hit .133/.161/.167 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate in 31 trips to the plate and had fallen from favor to the point that he hadn't appeared in a game since last Tuesday. He'll get regular at-bats at the Triple-A level while awaiting his next chance in the majors, with Johan Camargo emerging as manager Joe Girardi's preferred utility infielder.
Vazquez isn't starting Monday against the Blue Jays. Vazquez started in the last four games and went 2-for-13 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.
Palacios was called up from Triple-A Columbus and is starting in left field Monday against the Angels. Palacios has a .749 OPS through 14 games with Columbus this season and will make his way to the big-league club after missing out on the Opening Day roster. Steven Kwan exited Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and is out of the lineup Monday, and playing time could be available for Palacios until Kwan is able to return.
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly do what they can to hold onto their first-round draft picks in both 2027 and 2029. Jovan Buha of The Athletic answered questions from fans and indicated that the Lakers’ mindset might change if they can deal away Russell Westbrook or find a way to aid their overall lineup by using one of the picks.
Perez was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Perez made Arizona's Opening Day roster after signing as a non-roster invitee in March, but the club has seen enough after he surrendered seven earned runs over four innings to begin the year. The 40-year-old lefty could head to Triple-A Reno if he passes through waivers unclaimed or could opt for free agency.
Had it not been for a June slump last season, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman might have finished as one of the elite American League hitters in 2021. The month prior to that, he bumped in two RBI and scored a run on May 15 against the Texas Rangers and right-handed starter Dane Dunning. Dunning is off to a rocky start this year (0-1; 5.68 ERA) while Bregman has five hits and four RBI in his last three games, but should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups?
Kwan (hamstring) isn't starting Monday's game against the Angels. Kwan was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees as a precautionary measure due to right hamstring tightness, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Richie Palacios will start in left field and bat ninth after he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Freeland (0-3) allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Phillies. Freeland allowed three unearned runs in the third inning after an error by Jose Iglesias, including a two-run double from Kyle Schwarber. He then coughed up a solo shot to Bryce Harper in the fifth before striking out the last three batters he faced. Despite turning in an overall shaky performance, Freeland lowered his season ERA to 6.16 with a 17:6 K:BB through four starts. He's projected to take on the Reds at home this weekend.
Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-2 win over Colorado. Making his eighth consecutive appearance as the Phillies' designated hitter, Harper launched a solo shot off Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning. He also scored a run in the third and knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh. The slugging lefty improved his slash line to .231/.297/.462 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI through 17 games.
Pearson (illness) is preparing for a "bulky role" according to general manager Ross Atkins, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Pearson is still building up to speed after missing the start of the season due to mononucleosis. He's scheduled for his second live batting practice session later this week. While he's seemingly still viewed as a starter long-term and could head to Triple-A Buffalo once healthy, the Blue Jays seem to view his best path to immediate major-league usefulness as coming in a multi-inning relief role.
Rosario is scheduled to undergo a laser procedure on his right eye within the next few days due to blurred vision. According to the Braves, Rosario has been experiencing blurred vision and swelling in his right eye, and this procedure will help to correct the issue. The team has yet to roll out a timeline for his return, but the team is expected to make a roster move Tuesday, and Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution estimates the outfielder will miss 8-to-12 weeks. Marcell Ozuna and Alex Dickerson should be in line for more work until Rosario returns.
Sherriff (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. Sherriff was claimed off waivers from the Rays in November but has been shut down due to biceps tendinitis since late March. He remains without a clear timeline but will now be ineligible to return before early June. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Phillies to select Roman Quinn's contract.
Brujan was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan was brought up to the big leagues Saturday and went 0-for-3 at the dish with a walk in one game during his brief stint with Tampa Bay. Jeffrey Springs (COVID-19) takes his spot on the active roster after being activated from the injured list.
Quinn had his contract selected by the Phillies on Monday. Quinn inked a minor-league deal with the Phillies in early April after being let go by the Marlins, and he'll now join the big-league club. The 28-year-old was designated for assignment by Philadelphia in November but is back given the team's ongoing issues in center field. Odubel Herrera recently made his season debut after beginning the campaign on the injured list, while Matt Vierling has a .489 OPS through 37 plate appearances. Quinn saw limited action over the past few years while dealing with a plethora of injuries, and as a result his availability remains somewhat of a question mark despite currently being in good health.
Marsh (illness) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Marsh was scratched Sunday against the Orioles and remains sidelined for at least one more game. It's unclear whether he'll be available as a bench option. Jo Adell will get another start in left field.
TORONTO — (AP) — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
Comments / 0