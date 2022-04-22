Athletics' Billy McKinney: Not in Friday's lineup

Freeland (0-3) allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Phillies. Freeland allowed three unearned runs in the third inning after an error by Jose Iglesias, including a two-run double from Kyle Schwarber. He then coughed up a solo shot to Bryce Harper in the fifth before striking out the last three batters he faced. Despite turning in an overall shaky performance, Freeland lowered his season ERA to 6.16 with a 17:6 K:BB through four starts. He's projected to take on the Reds at home this weekend.

