MLB

Tigers' Javier Baez: Making good progress

 3 days ago

Baez (thumb) ran, hit and threw Friday and could return from the injured list sometime between...

Video: Pirates closer had profane message after shutting down Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is a passionate combination of fastballs, testosterone and pure intensity. He showed that on Sunday. Bednar entered a 4-3 game to try and shut down the Chicago Cubs for the save in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out Nick Madrigal and then allowed consecutive doubles to put runners on second and third. After another strikeout, the Pirates walked Ian Happ intentionally to load the bases for Frank Schwindel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Injured List#Tigers
Mariners' Mike Ford: Booted from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Ford for assignment Monday. The transaction frees up space on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Ford didn't see any action off the Seattle bench during his six-game stint with the big club.
SEATTLE, WA
Michael Hermosillo not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Jason Heyward versus Pirates starter Zach Thompson. In 19 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .071 batting average with a .459 OPS, 1 run and...
CHICAGO, IL
Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB
Sports
Baseball
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Throws 2.2 innings

Cueto (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Triple-A Nashville. Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 4, and he has been building up his arm strength since. He took another step in that process Saturday, and while the results weren't particularly strong he did throw 53 pitches. Given that he's on a minor-league deal, there's no guarantee that Cueto will be with the White Sox any time in the near future. However, once Cueto is up to speed, the team could opt to utilize him as the fifth starter to replace Vince Velasquez in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sent to Triple-A

McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. McCarthy won an Opening Day roster spot but didn't do much with his opportunities, hitting .120/.185/.240 while striking out in 12 of his 28 plate appearances. He's no longer needed now that fellow outfielder Jordan Luplow (oblique) is back from the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cubs' Ian Happ: Big effort in blowout win

Happ went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates. Happ had the good fortune of batting cleanup in a 21-0 romp for the Cubs. The outfielder was in the middle of the action, and he pushed his OPS for the season to a solid .823, to go along with eight runs scored and eight RBI. Happ will remain a solid fantasy asset batting in the middle of the Chicago order, though he can be a bit streaky due to his strikeouts.
CHICAGO, IL
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Gets first breather

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners. Manager Mike Matheny will extend Benintendi and fellow lefty-hitting lineup regular Nicky Lopez their first days off of the season while the Royals face off against a tough southpaw in reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. Edward Olivares will fill in in left field for Benintendi, who will look to extend his six-game hitting streak when he likely returns to the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Phillies Vs. Brewers: Kyle Schwarber Unloads on Angel Hernandez

Phillies waste gem from Nola, Schwarber boils over at umpire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies wasted a brilliant starting pitching performance from Aaron Nola in a 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night. Nola and Eric Lauer hooked up in a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alfonso Rivas drives in 5 as Cubs pound Pirates 21-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0 on Saturday. Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago’s eight-run second with a three-run homer. He tacked on RBI singles in the fourth and fifth. The Cubs […]
CHICAGO, IL
LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. As they wait for star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to return from knee surgery, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves (7-10) are off to a slow start. Following a day off, they send left-hander Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound at home in a series opener against the Chicago Cubs.
MLB
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Building up for bulk role

Pearson (illness) is preparing for a "bulky role" according to general manager Ross Atkins, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Pearson is still building up to speed after missing the start of the season due to mononucleosis. He's scheduled for his second live batting practice session later this week. While he's seemingly still viewed as a starter long-term and could head to Triple-A Buffalo once healthy, the Blue Jays seem to view his best path to immediate major-league usefulness as coming in a multi-inning relief role.
MLB
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Tallies another RBI

Cron went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's win over Detroit. Cron went hitless in the team's doubleheader Saturday, though he picked up his 17th RBI of the season on an infield single in the first inning one day later. He has hit nearly exclusively out of the cleanup role this season, and given his .283/.313/.667 line across 64 plate appearances this season there's no reason to expect that to change.
DENVER, CO
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Monday's lineup

Vazquez isn't starting Monday against the Blue Jays. Vazquez started in the last four games and went 2-for-13 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.
BOSTON, MA
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Returns from injured list

Luplow (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Monday. Luplow has been out since the start of the season with a strained oblique but is ready to go without making a rehab assignment. He isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers but should get the chance to carve out some playing time on a team that's hitting .189/.286/.326 as a whole.
PHOENIX, AZ
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

General manager Ross Atkins said Monday that Biggio is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and will likely be placed on the injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. Biggio is still undergoing testing for COVID-19, but he'll likely isolate from the team as a precautionary measure while he awaits his results. If he's ultimately placed on the COVID-19 IL, the 27-year-old will be eligible to rejoin the club as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols.
MLB

