Kansas City, KS

KCK Public Schools removing mask mandate next week

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Beginning Monday, April 25, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools will no longer be requiring masks inside school buildings.

According to the CDC, Wyandotte County’s COVID-19 community level is currently low and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows Wyandotte County at the moderate level of risk.

The school district voted last summer to require masks for all students and staff except those with specific health conditions.

“Our district respects that some students and staff may choose to continue to wear masks for personal, safety, or other health reasons. Please be respectful and supportive of all choices,” the school district said in a statement Friday.

KCKPS said it recommends families and staff monitor themselves for potential symptoms, such as new cough, headache, congestion, fever, and/or sore throat.

“We will continue to work closely with the Unified Government Public Health Department to address concerns related to COVID-19,” the district said.

The district will be prepared to reinstate a mask requirement if needed.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas voted back in December to end its current indoor mask mandate .

