Music

Pusha T Shrugs Off Drake’s Apparent Diss to Him on Leaked Jack Harlow Song

By Joey Ech
 1 day ago
Pusha T seems to be unbothered by the apparent diss aimed at him by Drake on a recently leaked Jack Harlow song. In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that dropped on Friday (April 22), Pusha T was asked if he was preparing to drop another response in his...

hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Gives An Update On Drake Beef: "I'm Not Entertaining It, There's Nothing I Want"

Of the many rap beefs we've seen play out over the years, arguably one of the most dramatic – albeit entertaining – was between Drake and Pusha T back in 2018, when the New York native dropped off a diss track called "The Story of Adidon" that ultimately resulted in the world finding out about the Canadian rapper's young son, Adonis, who he had previously kept out of the spotlight before confirming his paternity.
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
HipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Tries To Outsmart Charlamagne Tha God While Discussing Pusha T

New York, NY – Coi Leray sat down with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 6) to discuss her forthcoming debut album Trendsetter. During the conversation, the 24-year-old rapper found herself in a sparring match with co-host Charlamagne Tha God as they discussed Pusha T’s relevancy and other “older” MCs after he blatantly told her, “I’m 43. I don’t think your music is for me.”
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: King Richard Star And Jada Pinkett Smith On The Brink Of An 'Ugly' Divorce? Actor Seen In This Asian Country After Controversial Slapping Incident

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have instantly become the talk of the town following the actor's slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The King Richard actor shocked everyone when he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face during the comedian's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s Mom Calls Out Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “You Don’t Even Go Every Year”

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment. Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
