Listener Wrote: This past year, my man's job has had him do many 'work trips'. Mind you, he has never done work trips in the past but this past year he has had at least five. My 'women's intuition' is rattled right now and I just feel something is up. He of course says it's all work related. I don't want jeopardize his job, but I feel like I need to verify these trips. I want to call his boss and verify, is that too much to do?

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO