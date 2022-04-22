ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

By Robby Seabrook III
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you....

ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Here Are 16 Things Hip-Hop Fans Need to Get Over in 2022

Hip-hop is huge and all encompassing both as a style of music and culturally. When a genre has a lot of artists and fans, that leads to more people being passionate about it. But with that passion comes with complaints and hang-ups, some of which can be unfounded at best and offensive at its worst. Everyone has thoughts on hip-hop and the direction it's going in, and that's fine, but certain issues are silly, and not worth the time put into them. As it comes to hip-hop, a lot of the thing rap fans hand-wring over have been there for a long time. In other cases, new things pop up that fans take issue with. Either way, it's time to let them all go. Let's get into the things hip-hop fans need to get over in 2022.
Pusha T, Blxst, Mike Dean and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As we progress further into spring and things continue to heat up outside, the same can be said for the rap game with the release of some hot, new music this week. A long-awaited album from a top-level lyricist has finally arrived, the XXL Awards 2022 winner for Best New Artist of the Year puts out a new project, a Texas veteran continues his run of 4/20-themed releases and more.
Pusha T Shrugs Off Drake’s Apparent Diss to Him on Leaked Jack Harlow Song

Pusha T seems to be unbothered by the apparent diss aimed at him by Drake on a recently leaked Jack Harlow song. In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that dropped on Friday (April 22), Pusha T was asked if he was preparing to drop another response in his ongoing feud with Drake after a leaked Jack Harlow track featuring Drizzy made its rounds online. Despite the fact that many people believe that some of Drake's rhymes on the Jack Harlow track, tentatively titled "Have a Turn," are subliminal shots aimed at Pusha T, the It's Almost Dry MC isn't sweating it at all this time.
Kid Cudi Doubles Down on Kanye West Beef, Says Pusha T Collab With Ye Is His Final Song With West

Kid Cudi is making it clear that he is still no longer friends with Kanye West despite the two being on a song together on Pusha T's upcoming album. Last night (April 18), a version of Pusha T's forthcoming It's Almost Dry album leaked onto the internet, revealing a song called "Rock N Roll," which also features Kid Cudi and Ye. This morning (April 19), Cudder hopped on Twitter to clear the air about the track.
Video of Smokepurpp Performing to a Mostly Empty Venue Goes Viral, He Responds

Smokepurpp is defending himself after a video has gone viral of the South Florida rapper performing to a mostly empty crowd. Currently, Smokepurpp is on the second leg of his We Outside Tour. During a recent show in Michigan on April 16, video was captured of the "Duck" rhymer's set, which shows him rapping to a far less than capacity crowd. In the video, Purpp performs his song "123." While there appear to be a couple dozen enthusiastic fans near the front of the stage, the camera pans to the right to show that the venue is mostly devoid of people.
The Break Presents – SleazyWorld Go

The SleazyWorld Go movement is prospering right now. The evolving fame can be attributed to the 24-year-old’s hit song “Sleazy Flow”—a 2-minute stick talk anthem that has nearly 20 million combined spins between Spotify and YouTube. The song, released in 2021, showcases Sleazy’s conversational flow and ear for glass-shattering beats. And those cheat codes of his artistry are exactly what’s brought attention to his name ever since he began rapping.
Lil Reese Appears to Say He’ll Box 6ix9ine for Up to $10 Million

Lil Reese may have proposed something that could possibly end his long-standing beef with 6ix9ine. The Chicago rapper seemingly appears to suggest that he’ll box Tekashi for up to $10 million. On Sunday (April 24), Reese jumped on Twitter and slid into the comment section of boxing journalist Michael...
WWD

Net-a-porter Gets Arty in New Partnership With Online Platform AP8

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Net-a-porter is breaking into the fine art scene through a partnership with the e-commerce platform AP8 that will see it sell contemporary works on the site. An announcement is expected on Tuesday. Art will be sold as part of Net’s homeware category starting May 2. The company said it wants to “bridge the gap” between the physical and digital art worlds through a series of drops from a selection of contemporary artists.More from WWDOnes To Watch: 16Arlington, Deborah Lyons, Laviate Focus on The Customer FirstAquazzura, Net-A-Porter Spotlight Five Designers Modernizing Fine JewelryAlaïa Launches...
