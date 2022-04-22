ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

I Found The Fastest Drive Thru In Midland-Odessa

By Gunner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone these days is in a hurry. And when it's lunchtime, and you have to be back at the office in an hour from the time you walk out to the time you're back at your desk, or work station-you really need the fastest experience possible when it comes to where...

Awesome 98

Favor Will Pay Someone $10K To Eat Tacos Across Texas

Do you like Texas? Do you like Tacos? Do you like to travel? And would you like to be paid $10,000? If the answer to those questions was "yes", and why wouldn't it be? Then you might just be the perfect candidate for Favor Delivery's new Chief Taco Officer, and yes apparently that is a real job.
TEXAS STATE
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Careful Going To The Airport In Midland!

Whenever you're getting ready to go on a trip that involves getting thru the airport in time to catch a flight it can be stressful. Even when it's a smaller airport like the Midland International Air & Space Port. Only a few gates to choose from, not far apart so there's no running to catch a flight unless you are incredibly late, right? Well-my wife was flying home recently to see my stepdaughter back in Illinois. She has the first flight out of the morning, which meant getting her there at least an hour to an hour and a half early so there would be no need to rush. Well as it turns out, we got a late start to the morning and the designated time she wanted to be on the road for the airport passed us by.
MIDLAND, TX
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Concerts in Texas: ‘I’m Not Well’

Unfortunately for Cody Johnson fans in Texas, it looks like your shows are going to be postponed; the country music star posted a video on his Instagram page updating fans on his Midland and Amarillo tour dates. According to Johnson, he’s feeling a bit under the weather and has decided to postpone his Texas concerts. In the caption of the post, he told fans to hang onto their tickets, and that they’ll receive an email with more updates and information.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Would You Fail This Texas City Pronunciation Test?

If you don't live in a major city in Texas, then you're used to people not even knowing your hometown exists. What's even worse is when they pretend to know the town or city you're talking about but they obviously don't based on how terribly they butcher the name. Surprisingly,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

DFW grocers prepare for H-E-B

Dallas-Fort Worth grocery shopping is going to be the best it’s ever been in 2022, especially if you live in Collin County. Saying that isn’t going out on a limb. The race for more than $24 billion in annual grocery spending is intensifying, and experts say the winner will be the consumer.
DALLAS, TX
Odessa American

Finalists ready for Odessa’s Got Talent

One by one, contestants from the community will show off their talents and dazzle audience members and judges in an evening of fun entertainment in this year’s edition of Odessa’s Got Talent. The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Permian Basin Mission Center, will take place...
ODESSA, TX
B93

What is Texas’ Most Popular Chain Restaurant?

Now that we are all getting back to some semblance of normality after the past two years, what is the Most Popular Chain Restaurant in Texas?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is...Chili's Grill & Bar!!. The rest of the top five most popular...
TEXAS STATE
B93

