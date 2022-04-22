ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘AGT’ Winner Darci Lynne Releases Track ‘Just Breathe’ from New Movie ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’

By Jill O'Rourke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne Farmer has a new song out called “Just Breathe,” and there’s not a puppet in sight. The track is from the new movie A Cowgirl’s Song, in which Darci stars. Darci Lynne Releases New Song ‘Just...

