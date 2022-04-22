ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

Deputies take meth, fentanyl, firearms in ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’

By Kim Yonick
Cover picture for the articleAMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Drug & Gang Task Force released more information about Operation Spring Cleaning which took...

‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to arrest 21 suspects in Amherst County through “Operation Spring Cleaning.”. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says they were aided by Virginia State Police, the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in taking the following suspects into custody:
