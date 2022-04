6ix9ine's lawyer recently had to explain the rapper's beef with Lil Durk to a judge in order to try and avoid further litigation for the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper. 6ix9ine is still entrenched in a lawsuit with Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, who sued the rapper for his involvement in a 2018 robbery. They are seeking a $1 million restitution payout. In the latest development in the case, which took place on Thursday (April 21), the lawyer for Wonzer and Dozier claimed Tekashi's new single "Gine" contains lyrics about the robbery victims.

