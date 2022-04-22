ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. candidate Herbster sues Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama

By Libby Kamrowski
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIc9e_0fHVOuNA00

UPDATE : Dave Lopez, litigation counsel for Sen. Julie Slama, has issued a statement on behalf of Slama. The statement in full reads:

"We are aware of media reports of a purported lawsuit by Charles Herbster against Senator Julie Slama. Senator Slama has not been served with any such lawsuit. If and when she is, we will review it and respond in due course.

To be sure, any claim that calls into question Senator Slama’s well-corroborated account of her sexual assault by Charles Herbster would be categorically without merit and frivolous. Senator Slama will vigorously defend herself against any such lawsuit. Charles Herbster will be subject to the full scope of civil discovery if he proceeds with any legal attack against Senator Slama.

Senator Slama will stand strong against any attempt to weaponize the judicial process to scare victims from coming forward to share the truth."

On Friday afternoon, the Charles Herbster campaign announced that Herbster has filed a lawsuit in the Johnson County District Court against Republican State Sen. Julie Slama.

The Clerk of the District Court confirmed with 3 News Now that a filing had been received. The public document is embedded below. Herbster said that the amount he is suing for will be decided at trial.

Herbster, the Conklin Company CEO who is running as a GOP candidate for governor, was accused of sexual assault by eight women including Slama in a bombshell article published by the independent online news source, the Nebraska Examiner . The gubernatorial candidate vehemently denied the allegations later that day on conservative radio show KFAB with Ian Swanson after Slama also appeared on the show to explain the allegations. He also appeared for the first time on camera Wednesday for a self-arranged press conference to reiterate his stance.

“As set forth in my lawsuit, the false accusations and attacks on my character are part of a greater scheme calculated to try and defeat my candidacy," a campaign press release quoted Herbster as saying. "I will not stop fighting until the truth is told and my name is cleared.”

The release went on to say, "given the false allegations made against him, Mr. Herbster is left with no other option to clear his name and restore his reputation than to pursue legal action."

3 News Now has reached out to Slama for comment.

This situation is developing. We will update the story when more information becomes available.

This is the filing document provided by the Herbster campaign.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 38

64leo
3d ago

He is innocent until proven guilty, this is where people need to shut their mouths and let this come out in trial. This is why we have a court of law and it’s easy for a woman or women to cry foul and get all the bleeding hearts on their side.I will bet anyone at this time herbster is not guilty it’s just a few women with hatred towards Herbster and they are stirring the pot. Let’s see how this comes out before we all make decisions and judgments.

Reply(7)
10
Diane Rico
3d ago

funny how one woman used to work for ricketts and another used to work for pillen.lol

Reply(1)
13
RPittcrew
2d ago

Weaponize the judicial process. That's exactly what Trumplicans are stooping too.

Reply(5)
8
Related
KSNB Local4

Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attorney for Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama announced Monday that they’ve filed an answer and counterclaim aimed to refute Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s defamation lawsuit and claims damages for sexual battery. The Nebraska Examiner first reported the stories of eight women, including...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Herbster, Heineman differ on possible Slama meeting

News Channel Nebraska has learned that Charles Herbster, one of the frontrunners in the GOP race for governor, and former Gov. Dave Heineman don’t see eye to eye on potentially significant meetings—meetings that did or did not occur—involving State Sen. Julie Slama. [View both Herbster's and Heineman's...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Dave Lopez
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Republican#The District Court#3 News Now#Conklin Company#Gop
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Republicans vote to officially condemn former Gov. Bill Walker

The Alaska Republican Party on Thursday voted to condemn former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running for governor as a non-party candidate. The vote recognized that Walker inappropriately made deals with communist China, when he signed agreements with the president of China Xi Jinping, and with Chinese government-owned companies to finance and build an Alaska gasline from the North Slope for the purpose of selling gas to China.
ALASKA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota AG Sends Shocking Letter Before Impeachment Vote

It's been over 500 days since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in the September 12th, 2020 car accident resulting in the unfortunate death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Hours before his impeachment hearing with legislators in Pierre, Ravnsborg sent a letter to the South Dakota House of Representatives requesting the governing body not impeach him.
POLITICS
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy