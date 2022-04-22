Kaysville police come to the rescue of Romanian family

Kaysville police officers delivered in more ways than one when coming to the rescue of a Romanian family.

Officers responded to the call of an "unknown problem" Thursday, eventually finding the family who did not speak any English. The parents were looking to find a dentist, but kept saying hospital.

Police called the Kaysville Fire Department to help provide the family with medical attention, but that wasn't all.

While helping the family, officers noticed their minivan did not have car seats and they didn't understand it was illegal for them not to be installed. The officers helped out by getting car seats from two different organizations and then installed them in the van.

Kaysville Police Department Kaysville police officer installs car seats for Romanian family

Throughout the entire interaction, the officers played with the children, read to them and showed off their police vehicles.

Kaysville Police Department Kaysville police officers read and play with Romanian children while helping family

"We are so proud of the work by many yesterday and know this family left happy knowing their children were safe and obtained the help they needed. Great job!" said the department in a Facebook post.