ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallbrook, CA

Man sentenced for Fallbrook stabbing at plant nursery

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIFJo_0fHVOnRJ00

A man who fatally stabbed another man at a Fallbrook plant nursery last year has been sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Luis Enrique Muniz, 57, pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter count and a knife allegation for the Aug. 7, 2021, killing of 33-year-old Escondido resident Ismael Alberto Resendiz. Muniz was sentenced Thursday to the stipulated prison term.

Deputies and fire personnel responded at about 8 p.m. to a nursery in the 5400 block of Rainbow Creek Road and found Resendiz with a stab wound to the chest, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Resendiz was taken to a hospital and died shortly after arrival, Seiver said.

The sheriff's department described Muniz as living at the nursery. He previously faced a murder count in the case prior to his plea.

Police did not release a suspected motive for the killing, nor the relationship, if any, between the suspect and victim.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

3-year-old rescued, woman arrested in Temecula kidnapping: Officials

A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said. The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way. The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fallbrook, CA
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Enrique
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Nursery#Murder
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who killed older brother during brawl sentenced

A Sage man who gunned down his older brother during a brawl and stashed the body where it still has not been found was sentenced today to 15 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in October convicted Edgar Mancia of second-degree murder for the June 2019 slaying of 29-year-old Daniel "Danny" Mancia. The post Man who killed older brother during brawl sentenced appeared first on KESQ.
MURRIETA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy