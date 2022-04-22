Metro Detroiters celebrate Earth Day in many ways

On the 52nd Annual Earth Day people around metro Detroit came together to improve our environment with a variety of events.

At Beacon Park in Detroit, on Friday through the weekend, DTE Energy is sponsoring Connected to All: Environment plus People plus Community. It features an art show inspired by sustainability in honor of Earth Day.

Detroiters also cleaned up lots along the Southfield Freeway.

“It is Earth Day, so seeing all this blight turn to beauty is great,” said Mona Ali, Mayor’s Office District 7 Manager.

It is part of the ongoing Motor City Makeover project, which needs more volunteers for future events. The goal is to beautify neighborhoods.

“This stuff doesn’t pick up itself,” said Barb Matney, President of the Warrendale Community Organization.

This week the state marked Earth Day in part by releasing data on recycling. It says Recycling in Michigan has reached a new all-time high, up 35.4% from pre-2019 levels. EGLE says while in the past there were times when all recyclable materials turned in did not get recycled, such materials now are in demand.

“All of the material. 100% of the material that is recyclable through Michigan recycling facilities is recycled by businesses in Michigan and elsewhere,” said Jeff Johnston, EGLE Spokesperson.

“We don’t have much landfill space. We have to protect it as much as we can. Recycling is a good way to do that,” said Doug Collins, City of Detroit Superintendent of Solid Waste.

City of Detroit Superintendent of Solid Waste Doug Collins says the city is doing its part going from 11,000 to almost 80,000 residents recycling in the last seven years. The city also just received a $202 thousand Renew Michigan Grant to make it easier to recycle at all of the city’s parks with collection cans like this one.

“We’ve also added recycling at our city golf courses. It is good. It is neat. I am glad to be a part of it,” said Collins.

The message is that people are working together to do their part. Here in the State of Michigan, we are recycling about 110 pounds of material per person per year, a number expected to increase.

