Reports: Rapids acquire forward Gyasi Zardes from Crew

The Colorado Rapids are set to acquire forward Gyasi Zardes from the Columbus Crew, multiple outlets reported Friday, with the deal awaiting MLS approval.

The Crew are expected to receive $300,000 in general allocation money in the deal, with the possibility that Zardes is available foe the Rapids in their home game Saturday against Charlotte FC. There could be more financial return in the deal if Zardes meets performance incentives.

Zardes, who occupied a designated-player slot with the Crew, started just one of Columbus’ seven games this season, scoring one goal. The Crew have given more playing time to second-year striker Miguel Berry, who also has one goal this season in seven games (six starts).

Zardes, 30, turned his start as a homegrown player with the Los Angeles Galaxy into production that earned him 67 appearances with the United States Men’s National Team. He has scored 14 goals for his country.

The Hawthorne, Calif., native has 88 career MLS goals and 23 assists in 241 games (216 starts) over 10 seasons. In five seasons with the Crew, he scored 54 goals with six assists in 110 games (100 starts).

The Rapids were the top team in the Western Conference last season, going 17-7-10 (61 points). They are off to a disappointing 2-3-2 (8 points) start this season. After winning the MLS Cup title in 2020, the Crew is just 2-3-2 (8 points) this season.

–Field Level Media

