Luka Doncic completes full practice with Mavericks, return imminent

Luka Doncic was a full participant in the Dallas Mavericks’ practice on Friday and could make his debut in the series against Utah on Saturday.

Doncic (calf) was involved in the workout start to finish, including full-court 5-on-5 scrimmage, his first practice without limitations in two weeks.

Barring any setback or lingering soreness in his strained calf, Doncic plans to play with the Mavericks looking to push their series advantage to 3-1 over the Jazz.

“After practice we’ll know if I play or not. I feel good,” Doncic said Friday, adding that he has no pain in his calf.

Doncic, 23, sustained the left calf injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs in the April 10 regular-season finale.

Head coach Jason Kidd originally projected 7-10 days for Doncic to heal, but said this week the team remains cautious in its approach.

His patience might be assisted by the Mavericks winning two games in a row after dropping the opener in the series.

Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists.

With Doncic sidelined, Jalen Brunson has averaged 32 points over the first three games of the series.

–Field Level Media

