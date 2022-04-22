ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSP cruiser damaged by flying chair on I-89

By WCAX News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are urging drivers to make sure that items fastened to vehicles are firmly secured after a trooper’s cruiser was hit with a metal chair on I-89. The...

Watch: Chair flies from pickup into windshield of Vermont state trooper

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont state trooper had a scary moment Thursday after an unsecured chair flew out of a pickup truck and sailed into the officer’s windshield. The Vermont State Police posted a video from the dash camera of Trooper Dylan LaMere. The trooper was traveling south on Interstate 89 in South Burlington when the chair was lifted by high winds and thrown from the back of the pickup into LaMere’s windshield.
