Police are looking for a man with "violent tendencies" in connection with an alleged domestic violence assault. Alexander Sutton is wanted on bail violations connected with an assault that reportedly included the act of strangulation, according to U.S. Marshals. He has connections to both Rochester and Berwick. He was last known to be employed by a roofing and renovation company out of Lebanon, Maine.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO