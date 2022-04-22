ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Report: Texas soldier drowns while trying to rescue migrants at border

By Nathaniel Puente, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KXAN/ValleyCentral) — The Texas National Guard soldier reported missing Friday drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to rescue migrants in the strong currents, the Washington Post reported .

The Texas Military Department earlier in the day issued a release stating the soldier had gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, Texas. That solider was part of Operation Lone Star. Their body hasn’t been recovered yet, the Post said.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the river currents caused at least 10 drownings this week, the Post reported. Recently, Eagle Pass officials told the news outlet they’ve seen an uptick in crossings from Piedras Negras, Mexico, which is across the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass.

The TMD addressed claims about the soldier’s death in its earlier statement, saying “we are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate.

In an update Friday night , the TMD said, “while our search continues, river currents have forced dive teams to cease operations.”

The TMD, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are looking into what happened.

Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement, saying his office is helping to support search efforts. He did not mention the soldier’s death.

The Texas Governor’s office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier. Updates will be provided as additional details become available.

Gov. Greg Abbott

ValleyCentral has reached out to TMD and the Department of Homeland Security for more information.

Comments / 23

Rhonda Joyce Cook
2d ago

"Their body has not been recovered yet"... Should read the body of three soldier hasn't been recovered yet! The majority of the articles on here have misspellings and are grammatically wrong and misleading all at the same time. If you can't write get another job

Reply(1)
5
Donna Harris
2d ago

I don’t care if Santa Claus has who ever the guardsman is! One minute saying he , then he or she! Family members all across Texas frantic! I have 3 on border ! 2 mails one female! 1 age 22 one age 23! All things being quoted over and over! You know who is missing it’s time to give us a name! Not tomorrow not Monday Now!

Reply
4
Shygreywolf
2d ago

STOP to trying to rescue these people who are attempting to enter our country illegally! Unless you are taking them back to the Mexican side of the river, let nature take it's course. Stop endangering US law enforcement, border patrol and military to save those breaking out immigration laws!

Reply
3
KXAN

KXAN

